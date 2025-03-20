The journey continues! Hadestown extends to 2026 Mar 20, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The journey continues! In a testament to its enduring allure, the West End production of Hadestown has extended its run. The critically acclaimed musical will continue down the tracks at the Lyric Theatre, now booking until 15 February 2026. Hadestown offers a contemporary retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Set against a backdrop that fuses modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the narrative intertwines the love stories of the idealistic musician Orpheus and his muse Eurydice, alongside the tumultuous relationship of King Hades and his wife Persephone. The musical delves into themes of love, hope, and the eternal struggle between doubt and faith, inviting audiences on a journey to the underworld and back.

Since its debut, Hadestown has garnered significant critical acclaim. The original Broadway production received 14 Tony Award nominations, securing eight wins, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Anaïs Mitchell's evocative compositions. The show's unique blend of storytelling and music also earned it the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

As the first day of spring approaches, the West End cast of Hadestown is set to embrace a heartwarming tradition that originated on Broadway. In a gesture symbolizing renewal and camaraderie, cast members will distribute flowers to fellow West End productions at their stage doors. This act not only celebrates the changing season but also fosters a sense of unity within London's vibrant theatre community.

The extension of Hadestown's run and the continuation of its cherished traditions highlight the show's profound impact and its celebration of storytelling, music, and community. Audiences have ample opportunity to experience this modern classic, now gracing the West End stage through February 2026. Book your official tickets now!