Which Hadestown Character Are You Based on Your Ideal Spring Day? Mar 20, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Celebrate the arrival of spring with this fun quiz! Discover which Hadestown character you are based on your ideal spring day. Whether you're basking in the sun or enjoying a cosy moment indoors, your answer will reveal which character’s vibe matches your seasonal spirit!

1. How do you start your perfect spring morning?

A) With a sunrise stroll and a daydream 🌅

B) Sleeping in—who needs the sun? 😴

C) Head outside to finally get some warmth 🔥

D) Straight to the garden to soak in the season 🌸

2. What’s your go-to springtime drink?

A) Something floral and refreshing—maybe a lavender lemonade 🍋

B) A dark roast coffee or a deep red wine 🍷

C) A home-brewed herbal beverage 🍏

D) A fruity Rosé with ice —let’s celebrate the season! 🥂

3. Where are you spending most of your day?

A) Wandering the fields writing poetry🌿

B) Indoors, somewhere moody and dramatic 🏠

C) Tending to plants and watching things grow 🌱

D) At a buzzing outdoor party with music and dancing 🎶

4. What’s your springtime vibe?

A) Hopeful and romantic 🌷

B) Mysterious and brooding 🌑

C) Grounded and nurturing 🌎

D) Wild and free 💃

5. How do you end your day?

A) Under the stars, strumming a tune on a guitar 🌌

B) Watching the world from your window, lost in thought 🖤

C) Sitting around a fire, telling stories with friends 🔥

D) A midnight toast—because the night is still young! 🎉

Your Result:

🌞 Mostly A’s – You’re Orpheus! Always chasing beauty and dreaming of a better world, you live for springtime’s promise and poetry.

🌑 Mostly B’s – You’re Hades! Darkness suits you best—while everyone else is basking in the sun, you’re avoiding daylight altogether and planning your empire from the shadows.

🌱 Mostly C’s – You’re Eurydice! Practical and grounded, you know that spring isn’t just about fun—it’s about survival, too.

🍷 Mostly D’s – You’re Persephone! Springtime is your season, and you’re here to drink it all in—preferably with a glass of wine in hand!