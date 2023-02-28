Menu
    Guest star schedule released for Bleak Expectations

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Step right up to witness a side of Charles Dickens you've never seen before! Prepare yourself for a rollicking good time with Bleak Expectations, a side-splitting stage adaptation of the beloved BBC Radio 4 comedy by the masterful Mark Evans. It’s the wild adventure that might have been written by an intoxicated Dickens after having sipped on one too many gins (if he’d have lived for another 152 years of course).

    Experience all of Dickens' trademark elements, but amplified to absurd levels. With a plot that will leave you in stitches and characters that will have you roaring with laughter, this show has it all - and now, a ridiculously lavish guest star schedule, including the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Sue Perkins and Stephen Fry, jolly good! 


    Don't miss out on this limited season at the Criterion Theatre - the two-time winner of the Best Radio Sitcom Award is now a stage sensation that's captivating audiences and critics alike. So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets today!

    The guest star schedule for Bleak Expectations 

    3- 7 May: Nina Wadia
    9-14 May: Dermot O’Leary
    16-21 May: Sally Philips
    30 May - 4 June: Sue Perkins
    6-11 June: Julian Clary
    13-18 June: Adjoa Andoh
    27 June - 2 July: Lee Mack
    4-9 July: Stephen Mangan
    11-16 July: Jo Brand
    18-23 July: Tom Allen
    25-30 July: Jack Dee
    1-6 August: Alexander Armstrong
    8-13 August: Stephen Fry
    15-20 August: Ben Miller
    29 August - 3 September: Nish Kumar

    About Bleak Expectations 

    Prepare yourself for an exhilarating frolic through the dark and twisted streets of Dickensian London, as you join the unfortunate and half-orphaned Pip Bin on his desperate quest to become a hero. 

    Pip's heart is filled with hope, romance, and a burning desire to do good. He's joined on his adventure by his fearless sisters, Pippa and Poppy, and their loyal friend, Harry Biscuit. But their path is fraught with danger at every turn, as they face off against the wicked and malevolent Mr Gently Benevolent, the irrepressible Hardthrasher siblings, and countless other obstacles that threaten to bring them down. Will they triumph against all odds?

    Bleak Expectations tickets are available now! 

    Experience the hilarious and chaotic journey of Bleak Expectations, a tale filled with grotesque boarding schools, sinister plots, cunning disguises, passionate romances, tragic demises, and ultimately, a heartwarming conclusion. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in this joyous and unforgettable adventure of epic proportions.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

