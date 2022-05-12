Grease the Musical production images have been released! May 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Following the successful UK and Ireland tour, Jim Jacob’s and Warren Casey’s Grease the Musical has come to the West End’s Dominion Theatre for a limited run. Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the highly anticipated production stars Olivia Moore as Sandy, Dan Partridge as Danny, with Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel. Tickets for Grease London are now booking until 29 October 2022.

Grease the Musical London cast

Grease London stars Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore as Danny and Sandy respectively, with Jason Donovan as Teen Angel (for certain performances) and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine. They are joined by Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

The cast is complete by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

Grease musical creative team

This new production of Grease the Musical is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Arlene Philips. It features design by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell with casting by David Grindrod CDG.

West End Grease the Musical tickets are booking now!

Don’t miss out on tickets for Grease at London’s Dominion Theatre. They’re the one you want, the one you need, oh yes indeed! Secure yours now for the limited London season!