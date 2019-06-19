Girl From The North Country featuring Bob Dylan's greatest hits to run on Broadway next year

Olivier Award-winning musical Girl From The North Country to receive the full Broadway treatment.

Girl From The North Country transfers to Broadway

Featuring the beloved music of Bob Dylan, Girl From The North Country The Musical is set to take to the Broadway stage on 7 February 2020 for previews before officially opening on 5 March 2020. The New York City run will be followed by a run in Toronto that same year, which will open on 28 September and last until 24 November 2020.

Girl From The North Country Broadway creative team

The Broadway production is to be directed by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, who also wrote the book. The show features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, sound design by Simon Baker, lighting design by Mark Henderson, movement direction by Lucy Hind, arrangements, orchestrations, and music supervision by Simon Hale, and additional arrangements by Conor McPherson and Simon Hale.

Girl From The North Country Broadway cast

The New York Public Theater cast starred Mare Winningham and Sydney James Harcourt while the original West End Noel Coward Theatre cast starred Ciarán Hinds and Shirley Henderson. It is unclear whether any of the former cast members will reprise their roles for the Belasco Theater production. The official Broadway cast of Girl From The North Country will be announced in the coming months.

Will Girl From The North Country return to London's West End?

Given the musical's overwhelming praise from both audiences and critics alike, it can only be assumed that Girl From The North Country will be revived in due time.