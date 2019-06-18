Game of Thrones star Philip McGinley cast alongside Samantha Womack in the West End production of The Girl on the Train Jun 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Further casting has been announced for the upcoming West End transfer of the hit stage play, The Girl On The Train, which was adapted from Paula Hawkins' bestseller of the same name that spawned a blockbuster film adaptation produced by DreamWorks. The show opens on 23 July 2019 at London's Duke of York's Theatre and is booking until 17 August 2019.

Alex Ferns, Marc Elliott, and Philip McGinley join the West End cast of The Girl On The Train

The Girl On The Train Duke of York's Theatre cast

Starring alongside the previously announced Samantha Womack (who reprises her role as Rachel Watson from the UK tour) will be English actor Philip McGinley, who will step into the role of Scott Hipwell. McGinley is best known for portraying Anguy the Archer in the third series of HBO's Game of Thrones. He is also no stranger to theatre with his most notable stage credits including an RSC production of Great Expectations, The Changeling, and most recently Jesus in the York Mystery Plays in 2016.

Also set to star in The Girl On The Train are Adam Jackson-Smith (The 39 Steps) as Tom Watson, Alex Ferns (HBO's Chernobyl miniseries, Anne Boleyn) as Detective Inspector Gaskill, Kirsty Oswald (BBCs The Coroner) as Megan Hipwell, Lowenna Melrose (Greta in Witness for the Prosecution) as Anna Watson, Marc Elliott (EastEnders, Hamlet – World Tour) as Dr. Kamal Abdic, The cast are joined by Matt Concannon and Philippa Flynn, who star in the ensemble.

The Girl On The Train plot synopsis

The voyeuristic stage drama is based on the Paul Hawkins novel that focuses on protagonist Rachel Watson, who yearns for a different and more thrilling life. Every day she experiences of bout of escapism by staring at the ideal couple through her train window. But when the woman she's been observing mysteriously disappears, she soon becomes a witness and a prime suspect. This psychological thriller will captivate you right from the get-go.

The Girl On The Train creative team

The stage play adaptation of Paul Hawkin's The Girl On The Train was written by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff. It is directed by Anthony Banks and features set and costume design by James Cotterill, lighting design by Jack Knowles, video design by Andrzej Goulding, fight choreography by Alison de Burgh, and sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham.

The Girl On The Train West End play tickets on sale now from £18!

The Girl On The Train is fast approaching the platform at the Duke of York's Theatre. Be sure not to miss this high-speed drama and book your London theatre tickets early to secure the best seats at the best prices when you try our interactive seating plan.

🎫 Book your Girl On The Train London play tickets here from £18.