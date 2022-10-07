Full casting announced for Orlando Oct 7, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas One of Virginia Woolf’s most recognisable and acclaimed works, Orlando is a tale often considered to be beyond its time and is now being adapted for the stage by Neil Bartlett.



The full cast of Orlando has now been announced. The cast will join Emma Corrin in their leading role as Orlando. To see Corrin’s mesmerising performance, along with the rest of the cast, book tickets for Orlando today so that you don’t miss this extremely limited run at the Garrick Theatre!

The cast of Orlando

Olivier Award nominee and non-binary actor Emma Corrin stars as Orlando, one of the most famous gender non-conforming characters in history. Korrin blew audiences away with their universally-acclaimed performance of Diana in Netflix’s The Crown. Korrin has also bagged a Golden Globe award for their work on screen.

Joining Emma Corrin, in the title role, are Deborah Findlay as Mrs Grimsditch, Jessica Alade as Virginia and Drunken Tory, Debra Baker as Virginia, Favilla and The Captain, Akuc Bol as Virginia, Euphrosyne and Prue, Lucy Briers as Virginia, Queen Elizabeth and Officer, Richard Cant as Virginia, Harriet and Kitty. The cast is completed by Melissa Lowe as Virginia and Drunken Tory, Jodie McNee as Virginia and Marmaduke, Oliver Wickham as Virginia and Clorinda and Millicent Wong as Virginia, Sasha and Nell.

The story of Orlando

Orlando painstakingly takes themes of sexuality, identity, yearning and freedom and fuses them together through the powerful representation of the fluid and ground-breaking character Orlando.

It is the reign of Elizabeth I, and the immortal and handsome Orlando is born. Throughout the next three hundred years, Orlando sporadically swaps genders in a world filled with expectations and demands. This tale of a hero/heroine remains just as revolutionary in modern times as it was during its debut. It explores how humans yearn for authenticity, how difficult the road to being yourself is, and more importantly, how rewarding it can be.

The creatives of Orlando

Based on the novel ‘Orlando’ by Virginia Woolf, this production is adapted for the stage by Neil Barlett and is directed by Michael Grandage, with Set and Costume Design by Peter McKintosh. Alex Baranowski acts as Composer and Sound Designer, with Movement by Ben Wright, Casting by Jacob Sparrow and Anna Girvan acting as Associate Director.

Orlando tickets are available now

