Full casting announced for Eugenius! at The Other Palace

The Off-West End return of Eugenius! is about ready to blast off as the production team announces the full cast ahead of the show's opening at The Other Palace this September.

Pictured: The cast of the earlier 2018 run at The Other Palace

Joining the cast are Rob Houchen (Les Miserables) as Eugene , Emily Tierney (Wicked) as Carrie/Super Hot Lady , Neil McDermott (Shrek the Musical) as Evil Lord Hector , Simon Thomas (The Phantom of the Opera) as Gerhard/Toughman , Alex Bourne (Annie) as Lex , Tom Senior (Grease) as Stock Jock/Flock of Eagles Singer , and Christopher Ragland (Little Shop of Horrors) as Eugene's Dad/Lord Tough Man .

Returning to the show are Alison Arnopp (Dusty) as Space Diva/ Mrs Truthstretcher , Dan Buckley (Loserville) as Feris , Laura Baldwin (Big Fish) as Janey , and Scott Paige (Addams Family) as Theo . The cast is completed by Alex Tranter, Amy West, Ben Darcy, Dilllon Scott-Lewis, Lauren Cancannon, Titus Rowe, and Sasha Wareham. Lending his voice to the musical once again is Brian Blessed.

Producer Warwick Davis admitted that Eugenius! has undergone various tweaks and improvements for its second round, including the addition of a brand-new song for the 80s-inspired soundtrack. So, if you haven’t yet seen what all the buzz is about with this geeky, comic-book musical, then you’re in for a real treat now!

Eugenius! was written by Chris Wilkins and Ben Adams and produced by Kevin Wood and Warwick Davis. It follows a teenage brainiac who is obsessed with all things sci-fi and endeavours to create a comic book movie of his own.

The coming-of-age musical takes inspiration from 80s-style sounds and gives them a brainy, sci-fi twist. Some notable nerdy numbers include "Comic Book Kind of Love", "Go Eugenius!", "Hollywood" and "Don't Shoot For the Stars", all of which are played by a critically acclaimed live band led by musical director Darren Lord.

The new run is directed by Ian Talbot and features sound design from Gareth Owen, choreography from Aaron Renfree and lighting from Andrew Ellis.

Be sure to catch Eugenius! this autumn for its highly anticipated, second run. The show opens on 1 September 2018 and is booking until 7 October 2018.

