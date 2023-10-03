Full cast list for The Enfield Haunting announced Oct 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We now know who will be joining Catherine Tate and David Threlfall at the world premiere of The Enfield Haunting (apart from the spirits of course…) Joining the previously announced stars will be Ella Schrey-Yeats (The Witcher, His Dark Materials) as Janet Hodgson, Grace Molony (Artemis Foul, Mary Queen of Scots) as Margaret Hodgson, Jude Coward Nicoll and Noah Leggott sharing the role of Jimmy Hodgson, Mo Sesay (Vera, Endeavor) as Rey, Neve McIntosh (Shetland, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) as Betty Grosse, Daniel Stewart (Silent Witness, Law and Order) as Writer/Old Man and Understudy Maurice, Stacha Hicks (David Brent: Life of the Road, Call the Midwife) as Understudy Peggy and Betty and Jasmine Spence as Understudy Janet and Margaret.

What is The Enfield Haunting about?

It was the story that gripped the nation and haunted the headlines for years. Stunning skeptics and causing hysteria across the nation. The UK's most infamous ghost story started with a footstep, and soon found its way into every home in England.

1977; the UK was bathed in orange, Fleetwood Mac dominated the airways, and a council house in England became a hotspot for paranormal activity. The Hodgson family became terrified of their home as objects began to fly across the rooms and otherworldly sounds were heard in the walls. Scared, Peggy, a single mum with three children, contacted the police. The force didn’t offer much sympathy at first, and she soon found herself pounding on the doors of the Society for Psychical Research.

As the investigators delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover a complex and disturbing history surrounding the house and the land it was built on, and as the phenomena escalate, it becomes clear to even the most hardened of cynics that something supernatural is happening.

The creatives of The Enfield Haunting

Joining playwright Paul Unwin and director Angus Jackson on the creative team are, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, illusions consultant Paul Kieve, movement director Laura Cubitt, voice and dialect coach Kate Godfrey, and assistant director Roberta Zuric.

