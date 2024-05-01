Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Full cast announced for Closer to Heaven

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Ooh, Heaven is a place on Earth with this line up! Casting has today been revealed for the new revival of Jonathan Harvey and the Pet Shop Boys’ early noughties classic, Closer to Heaven. The brand-new production will see the Turbine Theatre transform into the iconic Vics Club and will welcome patrons from 31 May to 30 June. But who will be joining audience members there?

    Full cast announced for Closer to Heaven

    Tony Award-winning, 1994 Eurovision contestant Frances Ruffelle will lead the latest revival of the club musical, playing the retired rock icon and actress as Billie Trix. The broadway star is no stranger to the West End, having originated not one, but two iconic roles in Theatreland – Éponine in Les Misérables and Dinah in Starlight Express

    Ruffelle is joined by WhatsOnStage winner Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde), as Shell Christian, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell) as Dave, Connor Carson (Phantom of the Opera) as Lee, Kurt Kansley (Rent) as Vic Christian, David Muscat (Billy Elliot) as Bob Saunders, Lewis Brown (Queenz) as Flynn, with Beth Curnock, Jamie Tait and Cian Hughes as the Babes.

    The production will be directed by Simon Hardwick (Spring Awakening), with choreography by Christopher Tendai (Bare). Tickets are on sale now!

    Book Closer to Heaven tickets now!

    Heaven is a place on earth, and it’s called Vics Club! Book your tickets to the ultimate feel-good show now!

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Standing at the Sky’s Edge star Laura Pitt-Pulford tells us what makes her spring, spectacular

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    They’re everyone’s favourite on-again, off-again couple, but Poppy and Nikki’s relationship began l... Read more

    Two strangers continue to carry cake across New York

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    We hope that Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift have packed their Compeed and have some Deep Heat to hand, because they&rsquo... Read more

    The Mousetrap’s Miles Richardson tells us what makes his spring, spectacular

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    He may play a retired army general in The Mousetrap, but in real-life Miles Richardson is a (nature)lover, not a figh... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies