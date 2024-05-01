Full cast announced for Closer to Heaven May 1, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Ooh, Heaven is a place on Earth with this line up! Casting has today been revealed for the new revival of Jonathan Harvey and the Pet Shop Boys’ early noughties classic, Closer to Heaven. The brand-new production will see the Turbine Theatre transform into the iconic Vics Club and will welcome patrons from 31 May to 30 June. But who will be joining audience members there?

Tony Award-winning, 1994 Eurovision contestant Frances Ruffelle will lead the latest revival of the club musical, playing the retired rock icon and actress as Billie Trix. The broadway star is no stranger to the West End, having originated not one, but two iconic roles in Theatreland – Éponine in Les Misérables and Dinah in Starlight Express!

Ruffelle is joined by WhatsOnStage winner Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde), as Shell Christian, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell) as Dave, Connor Carson (Phantom of the Opera) as Lee, Kurt Kansley (Rent) as Vic Christian, David Muscat (Billy Elliot) as Bob Saunders, Lewis Brown (Queenz) as Flynn, with Beth Curnock, Jamie Tait and Cian Hughes as the Babes.

The production will be directed by Simon Hardwick (Spring Awakening), with choreography by Christopher Tendai (Bare). Tickets are on sale now!

