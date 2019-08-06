From Screen to Stage. The stars you’ll want to see! Aug 6, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End shines brightly thanks to its many wonderful shows that are bursting with creative geniuses and incredible casts. However, when film and TV stars take to the stage and these worlds collide, the London theatre scene seems to dazzle that bit more. Currently playing and upcoming shows see the London stage graced by various, beloved actors from the likes of Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. Read below to see when these big and small screen stars appear on the West End stage…

Ian McKellen On Stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Sir Ian McKellen – Ian McKellen On Stage

In case you haven’t heard already; yes, the legendary Sir Ian McKellen is going to be taking to the stage for his very own one-man show at the Harold Pinter Theatre. This unique show is a fundraiser for theatre and the arts in order to celebrate his 80th birthday. Anyone who wants tickets for Ian McKellen On Stage should act quickly because this is guaranteed to sell out! With 50 years of acting experience, Sir Ian McKellen has versed in Shakespeare, Chekov and Beckett, as well as played some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, including Gandalf and Magneto. The show will consist of performances, a song or two and the opportunity to ask questions and maybe even join him on stage. This show will be truly unmissable and a rare chance to get to see one of the greats. Secure your tickets for this limited engagement spanning from 20 September 2019 to 5 January 2020 today to ensure you don’t miss out on this spectacular chance to spend an evening with the one and only Sir Ian McKellen.

Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke – Death of a Salesman

Arthur Miller’s American classic recently had a sell-out run at London’s Young Vic and is set to make a well-earned transfer to the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre; booking from 23 October 2019. It has also been confirmed that stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke will be reprising their roles, and if you want to see them on stage then you’ll want to secure your Death of a Salesman tickets before they’re all booked up. You’ll likely recognise Wendell Pierce from the hit American TV shows, Suits and The Wire, as well as the star in films such as Selma. This transfer will mark his West End debut, so it is a must-see for any fan. Oliver Award-winning Sharon D. Clarke has appeared in various British TV shows as well as in film. Her recent film credits include the Elton John biopic Rocketman. If you want to catch these screen favourites on stage in Arthur Miller’s most produced, award-winning play, then be sure to book these high-in-demand tickets now.

Samantha Womack – The Girl On The Train

Both an international phenomenon novel and Dreamworks Film, this first-class adaptation is taking West End audiences on a thrilling ride night after night. The combination of an exhilarating mystery and the dynamic acting skills of Samantha Womack, it’s only logical that this production is in high demand. You’ll likely recognise Womack for her role as Ronnie Mitchell in BBC’s Eastenders. She has also played leading roles in Mount Pleasant and Game On, as well as appearing in the box office hit The Kingsman series. This new play is a gripping journey from start to finish and will see you on the edge of your seat. Book your tickets for The Girl On The Train to catch its strictly limited run at the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre for a whirlwind thriller that you won’t want to miss.

Evanna Lynch – Games for Lovers

Four millennials find themselves trapped in a game of seduction that is spurred on by their bitter competitiveness. Will they be the victim of their desires or will they fall in love? This James Seabright's production (Black Is The Color Of My Voice) is currently running at The Vaults in London. This provocative new play is drawing in all the twenty-somethings and even more so because it stars Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch. Evanna is most popularly known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. The desirable show also stars Calum Callaghan, who has appeared in the TV series Black Mirror and Mr Selfridge. This brand-new comedy comes to an end on 25 August, so be sure to book your Games For Lovers tickets before its engagement finishes.

