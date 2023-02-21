Flipping Good Shows to Watch this Pancake Day Feb 21, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Eggs, milk, flour, and a lot of scrubbing when the mixture inevitably gets stuck to the non-stick pan. It can only mean one thing: Pancake Day! Oh, food! Wonderful food! Marvelous food, glorious food, we’re always anxious to try it. Especially when it’s dripping with maple syrup and is served by the stack… If you have enough room left from your Augustus Gloop style blowout (and let’s be honest, we can always find some room), then why not tuck in to some of these delicious food-themed shows?

The Great British Bake Off Musical

3, 2, 1, BAKE! If you thought the contestant’s calorific creations (try saying that five times fast) looked mouth-watering on the screen, just think how delicious they’ll look in real life! The curtain is rising on this hotly anticipated transfer later this month. Featuring new songs from acclaimed duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, this laugh-out-loud dose of escapism will definitely leave you feeling full.

Playing at the Noël Coward Theatre for 12 weeks only from 25 Feb 2023.

Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons

Or should that be Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons and Sugar? Sure, there isn’t any food consumed in the show, but it is mentioned 5 times in the title, so give us a break. Starring Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, All My Sons) and Aidan Turner (Poldark, Only Human), this two-hander follows a couple as they navigate a strange new world sanctioned by a daily 140-word limit.

Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 18 March 2023.

Matilda

Take one part Bruce, one part Chocolate Cake and a sprinkle of abuse from Miss Trunchbull and you get one of the most iconic scenes in movie and theatre history. It may feature revolting children, but the show is perfectly delightful! The magical family show explores friendships, families, and a school that would definitely fail its first Ofsted inspection.

Playing at Cambridge Theatre.

The SpongeBob Musical

Krabby Patty anyone? The formula may be a secret, but our excitement for this brand-new musical isn’t! Featuring original songs by Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, and starring RuPaul Drag Race’s Divina De Campo. This Broadway transfer is sure to make a splash this side of the pond. Will you see us at the opening night? Aye aye, Captain!

Playing at the Southbank Centre from 26 July until 26 August 2023.

Heathers the Musical

You might want to avoid the school cafeteria here, but the local 7-Eleven serves brain-numbing Slurpees and the tangiest ranch Corn Nuts, they really are to die for! School sucks, but at Westerberg High, it can be a killer… When previous nobody, Veronica Swayer joins the impossibly beautiful and cruel Heathers clique she thinks she has it all, until she meets mysterious teen rebel JD...

Playing at The Other Place until 02 September.