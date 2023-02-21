Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Flipping Good Shows to Watch this Pancake Day

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Eggs, milk, flour, and a lot of scrubbing when the mixture inevitably gets stuck to the non-stick pan. It can only mean one thing: Pancake Day!

    Oh, food! Wonderful food! Marvelous food, glorious food, we’re always anxious to try it. Especially when it’s dripping with maple syrup and is served by the stack…

    If you have enough room left from your Augustus Gloop style blowout (and let’s be honest, we can always find some room), then why not tuck in to some of these delicious food-themed shows?

    The Great British Bake Off Musical

    3, 2, 1, BAKE! If you thought the contestant’s calorific creations (try saying that five times fast) looked mouth-watering on the screen, just think how delicious they’ll look in real life! The curtain is rising on this hotly anticipated transfer later this month. Featuring new songs from acclaimed duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, this laugh-out-loud dose of escapism will definitely leave you feeling full.

    Playing at the Noël Coward Theatre for 12 weeks only from 25 Feb 2023.

    Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons

    Or should that be Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons and Sugar? Sure, there isn’t any food consumed in the show, but it is mentioned 5 times in the title, so give us a break. Starring Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, All My Sons) and Aidan Turner (Poldark, Only Human), this two-hander follows a couple as they navigate a strange new world sanctioned by a daily 140-word limit.

    Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 18 March 2023.

    Matilda

    Take one part Bruce, one part Chocolate Cake and a sprinkle of abuse from Miss Trunchbull and you get one of the most iconic scenes in movie and theatre history. It may feature revolting children, but the show is perfectly delightful! The magical family show explores friendships, families, and a school that would definitely fail its first Ofsted inspection.

    Playing at Cambridge Theatre.

    The SpongeBob Musical

    Krabby Patty anyone? The formula may be a secret, but our excitement for this brand-new musical isn’t! Featuring original songs by Cyndi LauperJohn LegendPanic! At the DiscoPlain White T’s, and starring RuPaul Drag Race’s Divina De Campo. This Broadway transfer is sure to make a splash this side of the pond. Will you see us at the opening night? Aye aye, Captain!

    Playing at the Southbank Centre from 26 July until 26 August 2023.

    Heathers the Musical

    You might want to avoid the school cafeteria here, but the local 7-Eleven serves brain-numbing Slurpees and the tangiest ranch Corn Nuts, they really are to die for! School sucks, but at Westerberg High, it can be a killer… When previous nobody, Veronica Swayer joins the impossibly beautiful and cruel Heathers clique she thinks she has it all, until she meets mysterious teen rebel JD...

    Playing at The Other Place until 02 September.

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is coming to the West End

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Following a triumphant victory at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Theatre Event, Stephen Sondheim's Old Fri... Read more

    Text: The Great British Bake Off Musical. Rises in the West End 25 Feb 2023. Noel Coward Theatre. Image: A woman wearing a glittery red apron in front of a white background holding a spoon to her mouth.

    Interview with Grace Mouat and John Owen-Jones from The Great British Bake Off Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    After spending a short (but sweet) time with Grace Mouat and John Owen-Jones from the Great British Bake Of... Read more

    TEXT: Jenna Coleman Aidan Turner Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons A love story that leaves you speech less. A Play by Sam Steiner Directed by Josie Rourke Harold Pinter Theatre IMAGES: Three different sized photos of Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner against yellow backgrounds wearing yellow shirts.

    London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (8 February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    From announcements, extensions and plenty of production images for us to feast on, it has been an epic week in t... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies