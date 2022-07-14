First Look: New The Drifters Girl production images released! Jul 14, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Felicia Boswell recently took over the role of Faye Treadwell in The Drifters Girl at London’s Garrick Theatre. She is joined by Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Tarinn Callender, Adam J Bernard and Matt Henry. The Drifters Girl tickets are currently booking through to 12 February 2023. Don’t miss this West End hit musical and secure your seats now.

The Drifters Girl cast and creative team

Broadway star Felicia Boswell plays the role of Faye Treadwell alongside Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Ben E King, Tarinn Callender as Johnny Moore, Adam J Bernard as George Treadwell and Matt Henry as Clyde McPhatter.

The musical is directed by Jonathan Church, and has set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and video design by Andrzej Goulding, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan. Tyrone Huntley is the associate director and Myles Brown is the associate choreographer. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Jo Hawes.

What is The Drifters Girl about?

Discover the true story of one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, The Drifters… The musical follows the trailblazing efforts of the world’s first African American, female music manager, Faye Treadwell, and how she battled for thirty years to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon. Three decades, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

Featuring all of The Drifters' greatest hits, including ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Under The Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Come On Over To My Place’ and ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’.

London The Drifters Girl tickets are booking through to 2023!

Save the last dance for this must-see musical at the West End’s Garrick Theatre. Book your tickets for The Drifters Girl musical now from £20 with our summer offer!