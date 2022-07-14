Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: New The Drifters Girl production images released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Felicia Boswell recently took over the role of Faye Treadwell in The Drifters Girl at London’s Garrick Theatre. She is joined by Tosh Wanogho-MaudTarinn CallenderAdam J Bernard and Matt Henry. The Drifters Girl tickets are currently booking through to 12 February 2023. Don’t miss this West End hit musical and secure your seats now.

    The Drifters Girl cast and creative team

    Broadway star Felicia Boswell plays the role of Faye Treadwell alongside Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Ben E King, Tarinn Callender as Johnny Moore, Adam J Bernard as George Treadwell and Matt Henry as Clyde McPhatter.

    The musical is directed by Jonathan Church, and has set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and video design by Andrzej Goulding, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris EganTyrone Huntley is the associate director and Myles Brown is the associate choreographer. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Jo Hawes.

    What is The Drifters Girl about?

    Discover the true story of one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, The Drifters… The musical follows the trailblazing efforts of the world’s first African American, female music manager, Faye Treadwell, and how she battled for thirty years to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon. Three decades, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

    Featuring all of The Drifters' greatest hits, including ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Under The Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Come On Over To My Place’ and ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’.

    London The Drifters Girl tickets are booking through to 2023!

    Save the last dance for this must-see musical at the West End’s Garrick Theatre. Book your tickets for The Drifters Girl musical now from £20 with our summer offer!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    First look: Sister Act musical production images are here!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Broadway and UK smash-hit production of Sister Act opens at London’s Eventim Apollo sta... Read more

    Text: (in top left corner) The Other Palace. (in the centre) Millennials, A Pop Song Cycle, By Elliot Clay. | Image: Pink background. The

    First look: Millennials production images have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Millennials by Elliot Clay opened this weekend for an extremely limited summer run. The brand-new... Read more

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical releases new production images

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has released production images of its new cast, led by Aisha Jawando and Eles... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies