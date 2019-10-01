First Look: New production photos for musical & Juliet Oct 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The anticipated production photography has been released for the brand-new musical, featuring Max Martin music, ahead of its London run. West End tickets for & Juliet are now available, so be sure to secure your tickets for when the dazzling show makes its way into London's Shaftesbury Theatre.

When is & Juliet coming to the West End?

The exciting new musical that myself and many others, who have been lucky enough to follow the & Juliet journey from the workshop stage and through rehearsals, have been raving about is set to open in the West End. It was first teased to the public at West End Live in the summer before it headed up to Manchester for its premiere. It is currently still playing at Manchester’s Opera House which is where these gorgeous production shots were taken. There’s just a month to wait until this classic Shakespearean tragedy turned upbeat pop musical comes to the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre, with previews beginning on 2 November.

What is & Juliet?

You’ve heard of Romeo & Juliet (everyone’s heard of Shakespeare’s most popular play!) and everyone knows their story. Well, this isn’t their story anymore! Get ready for an epic twist that tells you all about Juliet’s story. Watch her life after “death” journey, as she discards the dagger and, sorry William S, but she doesn’t kill herself for your tragic ending. This is just Juliet’s beginning and this incredible musical, with the phenomenal songs from the legendary Max Martin, lets this girl ROAR. You won’t want to miss this ballad of girl power, friendship and, of course, love. Read here for more reasons why you should be excited for & Juliet.

Who is in the & Juliet cast?

This incredible cast is packed full of talent, each individual a shining star in their own right, and showcasing some of the best actors, singers and dancers that theatre has to offer. In the title role of Juliet is Miriam-Teak Lee who is quite simply the leading lady of dreams. She was previously in the original West End cast of Hamilton. The cast also features Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots), Cassidy Janson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Arun Blair-Mangat (Leave to Remain), Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening), Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell), Melanie La Barrie (Matilda The Musical) and David Bedella (Rocky Horror Show).

The brilliant ensemble is made up by Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

Tickets for & Juliet are on sale now!

This show is definitely going to be the West End must-see when it arrives so make sure you get your London & Juliet tickets now for its upcoming run at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

