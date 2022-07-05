Menu
    First look: Hamilton releases production images of new cast!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The musical phenomenon Hamilton recently saw new cast members join the West End production, and today they have shared some first look production images. From 21 June, Reuben Joseph took over the title role of Alexander Hamilton. Take a sneak peek of the new cast in our gallery below.

    Tickets for Hamilton at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre are now booking through to 17 December 2022. Secure your tickets now from £24.

    Current Hamilton London cast

    Hamilton stars Reuben Joseph in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, with Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica Schuyler, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Roshani Abbey as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. At certain performances Alex Sawyer will play the role of Alexander Hamilton.

    The company is complete by Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Maya Britto, Matthew Caputo, Filippo Coffano, Ashley Daniels, Kelly Downing, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Olivia Kate Holding, Barney Hudson, DeAngelo Jones, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Travis Kerry, Ella Kora, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Louis Mackrodt, Kerri Norville, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Lindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

    Hamilton creative team

    Hamilton has a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail. There is choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

    London Hamilton tickets are booking through to December

    You don’t have to be willing to wait for it! Book tickets for Hamilton at the West End’s Victoria Palace Theatre now! Be in the room where it happened and secure your seats today!

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

