    13 Uplifting Musical Theatre Moments That Lift the Spirit

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Theatre has a unique ability to inspire and uplift, and musical theatre is particularly rich with lines and moments that motivate, reassure, and spark hope. Here are 13 quotes from beloved shows that remind us why the stage can be a source of joy.

    “Everyone deserves the chance to fly.” – Wicked
    From Defying Gravity, sung by Elphaba, this line marks her choice to defy the Wizard and Oz society’s expectations. It’s a declaration of freedom and self-discovery, encouraging audiences to embrace their potential and live authentically. The sentiment echoes an earlier idea expressed by the Wizard, emphasizing the universal desire for opportunity.

    “I’m through accepting limits, ’cause someone says they’re so.” – also from Wicked
    Elphaba’s declaration is a rallying cry for breaking barriers and defying expectations. It encourages courage and self-determination, inspiring audiences to question who sets their limits. Also from Defying Gravity, one of THE most uplifting songs in Wicked, but we couldn’t pick just one!

    “It isn’t finished yet. But when it’s done and when I sing it, spring will come again.” – Hadestown
    A quietly hopeful line from Come Home With Me, capturing renewal, patience, and resilience. It reassures us that even after darkness, life and joy return.

    “Hakuna Matata, it means no worries for the rest of your days.” – The Lion King
    Timon and Pumbaa’s carefree philosophy offers a reminder to let go of anxiety and embrace joy. This playful, life-affirming mantra celebrates living fully in the present.

    “You can change the world when you change your mind.” – Kinky Boots
    Lola’s optimism and determination highlight the power of perspective. By embracing empathy and courage, audiences are inspired to take action and make a difference.

    “There’s a million things I haven’t done, but just you wait.” – Hamilton
    Young Alexander Hamilton’s ambition and determination encourage perseverance. It’s a reminder that potential is limitless when paired with drive and resilience.

    “No day but today.” – Rent
    A core message of Rent, urging audiences to live fully and embrace the present. This line celebrates seizing opportunity and finding joy in the moment.

    “You will be found.” – Dear Evan Hansen
    A reassuring and hopeful anthem about connection and understanding. It reminds us that even in isolation, support and recognition are possible.

    “Even if you’re little, you can do a lot.” – Matilda The Musical
    Matilda’s words from Naughty celebrate courage and capability, empowering audiences to believe in their own potential regardless of age or size.

    “The sun’ll come out tomorrow.” – Annie
    An enduring classic of optimism, this line reminds audiences that difficult times are temporary and hope is always ahead.

    “I have a dream, a song to sing, to help me cope with anything.” – MAMMA MIA!
    This line emphasises resilience through creativity and imagination, encouraging audiences to find personal strength in joy and music.

    “Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue.” – The Wizard of Oz
    A timeless expression of hope and aspiration, reminding us to dream and believe in brighter days.

    “Don’t dream it, be it.” – The Rocky Horror Show
    A bold call to action and authenticity, urging audiences to take risks and live the lives they imagine.

    Together, these quotes highlight how musical theatre not only entertains but nourishes the spirit, reminding audiences of courage, hope, and the beauty of possibility. Have a read of our deep dive into the Emotional Impact of Theatre. 

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

