Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominees

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The British Black Theatre Awards have revealed their 2025 nominations, marking the seventh year of celebrating Black excellence in UK theatre. Since their launch in 2019, the awards have become a key moment in the cultural calendar, shining a spotlight on actors, writers, directors, and creatives whose work continues to transform British theatre.

    This year’s British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations showcase a mix of established stars and rising talents. Beverley Knight, already a powerhouse in both music and theatre, is nominated for Marie & Rosetta - continuing her run of acclaimed stage roles after winning the Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical award for her dazzling turn in Sylvia. Similarly, Arinzé Kene returns as a nominee for Alterations at the National Theatre, having previously won the award for Best Male Actor in a Play for Misty.

    Musical theatre remains a vibrant highlight of the awards. The Lion King and MJ the Musical are both nominated once again, continuing their streak as perennial BBTA favourites. Both shows have received multiple nominations across past ceremonies, a testament to their enduring impact and the Black talent at their core. 

    Behind the scenes, Lynette Linton - Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre and a consistent force in championing underrepresented voices - is nominated for Best Director, adding another accolade to her already impressive career.

    The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations not only honour performances but also recognise the craft of playwrights, choreographers, designers, and educators. With awards for Best Teacher, LGBTQIA+ Champion, and the Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award, the BBTAs continue to celebrate every layer of theatre-making.

    The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominees

     

    Full list of British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations

    BEST PRODUCTION - PLAY
    Alterations, National Theatre
    Pig Heart Boy, Unicorn Theatre and on Tour
    Shifters, Duke of York’s Theatre

    BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION
    MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
    The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
    Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre

    BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER
    Ballet Black: Shadows, Hackney Empire
    Inside Giovanni's Room, Phoenix Dance Theatre -  Sadler's Wells East
    Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East & Uchenna Dance

    BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
    Anne Odeke, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
    Beverley Knight, Marie & Rosetta, The Rose Theatre Kingston
    Suzanne Packer, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East

    BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
    Arinzé Kene, Alterations, National Theatre
    Kyle Ndukuba, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre
    Omari Douglas, This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre

    BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
    Cash Holland, A Raisin in the Sun, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
    Miranda Mufema, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre
    Nicola Hughes, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse

    BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
    Andre Antonio, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre
    Emmanuel Akwafo, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bridge Theatre
    Tyreke Leslie, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

    BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
    Georgina Onuorah, Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
    Natalie Kassanga, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
    Shanay Holmes, Oliver! The Musical, Gielgud Theatre

    BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
    Jay Perry, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
    Jeevan Braich, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
    Newtion Matthews, Kinky Boots The Musical, UK & Ireland Tour

    BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
    Georgia Bradshaw, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour
    Georgia Gillam, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour
    Jade Marvin, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

    BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
    Cedric Neal, Hadestown, Lyric Theatre
    C.J. Borger, Back To The Future The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
    Ryan Carter, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour

    BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16)
    Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour
    Keilah Kofi, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
    Riley-Ann Nicholls Murphy, Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East

    BEST DIRECTOR
    Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse
    Prime Isaac, Bitch Boxer, Watford Palace Theatre
    Robin Belfield, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

    BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR
    Ashton Moore, Play On!, UK Tour
    Takisha Sargent, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East
    XANA, Alterations, National Theatre

    BEST PLAYWRIGHT
    Anne Odeke
    Coral Wylie
    Ntombizodwa Nyoni

    BOOK AND LYRICS
    Trish Cooke
    Winsome Pinnock FRSL

    BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR
    Christopher Tendai, CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Musical, The Other Palace
    Shelley Maxwell, Alterations, National Theatre
    Ingrid Mackinnon, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe

    THEATRE DESIGN
    Bolu Dairo
    Georgie Lynch
    Stella-Jane Odoemelam

    BEST SOUND AND/OR LIGHTING DESIGN
    Eamonn O'Dwyer
    Joshua Harriette
    Warren “Flamin Beatz” Morgan-Humphreys

    LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION
    Johannes Radebe
    Layton Williams
    Newtion Matthews

    BEST TEACHER
    Claudimar Neto, Insight Dance Company
    Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance
    Stewart Avon-Arnold, Studio 59

    LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD
    Liam Godwin

    LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    Nicola Blackman

    BEST PRODUCER
    Chuchu Nwagu, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Royal Shakespeare Company
    Mwansa Phiri, Positive, Southwark Playhouse Borough

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Sheridan Smith sits at a table as hands offer flowers and pour tea in a promotional image for Woman in Mind.

    Sheridan Smith to Lead Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind at the Duke of York’s Theatre

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Sheridan Smith will return to the West End this winter in a major new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in M... Read more

    Wicked: For Good will feature two brand-new songs

    Wicked: For Good will feature two brand-new songs

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Wicked: For Good, the second part of the highly anticipated film adaptation, will introduce two brand-new songs, writ... Read more

    Neil Morrissey joins Mark Gatiss

    Neil Morrissey joins Mark Gatiss's A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Casting has been announced for Mark Gatiss’s acclaimed version of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story, which will... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies