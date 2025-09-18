The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominees
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
The British Black Theatre Awards have revealed their 2025 nominations, marking the seventh year of celebrating Black excellence in UK theatre. Since their launch in 2019, the awards have become a key moment in the cultural calendar, shining a spotlight on actors, writers, directors, and creatives whose work continues to transform British theatre.
This year’s British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations showcase a mix of established stars and rising talents. Beverley Knight, already a powerhouse in both music and theatre, is nominated for Marie & Rosetta - continuing her run of acclaimed stage roles after winning the Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical award for her dazzling turn in Sylvia. Similarly, Arinzé Kene returns as a nominee for Alterations at the National Theatre, having previously won the award for Best Male Actor in a Play for Misty.
Musical theatre remains a vibrant highlight of the awards. The Lion King and MJ the Musical are both nominated once again, continuing their streak as perennial BBTA favourites. Both shows have received multiple nominations across past ceremonies, a testament to their enduring impact and the Black talent at their core.
Behind the scenes, Lynette Linton - Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre and a consistent force in championing underrepresented voices - is nominated for Best Director, adding another accolade to her already impressive career.
The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations not only honour performances but also recognise the craft of playwrights, choreographers, designers, and educators. With awards for Best Teacher, LGBTQIA+ Champion, and the Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award, the BBTAs continue to celebrate every layer of theatre-making.
Full list of British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations
BEST PRODUCTION - PLAY
Alterations, National Theatre
Pig Heart Boy, Unicorn Theatre and on Tour
Shifters, Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION
MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER
Ballet Black: Shadows, Hackney Empire
Inside Giovanni's Room, Phoenix Dance Theatre - Sadler's Wells East
Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East & Uchenna Dance
BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Anne Odeke, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
Beverley Knight, Marie & Rosetta, The Rose Theatre Kingston
Suzanne Packer, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East
BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Arinzé Kene, Alterations, National Theatre
Kyle Ndukuba, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre
Omari Douglas, This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Cash Holland, A Raisin in the Sun, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Miranda Mufema, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre
Nicola Hughes, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Andre Antonio, Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre
Emmanuel Akwafo, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bridge Theatre
Tyreke Leslie, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Georgina Onuorah, Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Natalie Kassanga, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Shanay Holmes, Oliver! The Musical, Gielgud Theatre
BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jay Perry, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Jeevan Braich, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Newtion Matthews, Kinky Boots The Musical, UK & Ireland Tour
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Georgia Bradshaw, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour
Georgia Gillam, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour
Jade Marvin, Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Cedric Neal, Hadestown, Lyric Theatre
C.J. Borger, Back To The Future The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Ryan Carter, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, UK Tour
BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16)
Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, UK and Ireland Tour
Keilah Kofi, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
Riley-Ann Nicholls Murphy, Our Mighty Groove, Sadler's Wells East
BEST DIRECTOR
Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse
Prime Isaac, Bitch Boxer, Watford Palace Theatre
Robin Belfield, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Ashton Moore, Play On!, UK Tour
Takisha Sargent, The Women of Llanrumney, Theatre Royal Stratford East
XANA, Alterations, National Theatre
BEST PLAYWRIGHT
Anne Odeke
Coral Wylie
Ntombizodwa Nyoni
BOOK AND LYRICS
Trish Cooke
Winsome Pinnock FRSL
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR
Christopher Tendai, CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Musical, The Other Palace
Shelley Maxwell, Alterations, National Theatre
Ingrid Mackinnon, Princess Essex, Shakespeare's Globe
THEATRE DESIGN
Bolu Dairo
Georgie Lynch
Stella-Jane Odoemelam
BEST SOUND AND/OR LIGHTING DESIGN
Eamonn O'Dwyer
Joshua Harriette
Warren “Flamin Beatz” Morgan-Humphreys
LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION
Johannes Radebe
Layton Williams
Newtion Matthews
BEST TEACHER
Claudimar Neto, Insight Dance Company
Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance
Stewart Avon-Arnold, Studio 59
LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD
Liam Godwin
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Nicola Blackman
BEST PRODUCER
Chuchu Nwagu, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Royal Shakespeare Company
Mwansa Phiri, Positive, Southwark Playhouse Borough