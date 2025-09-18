The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominees

The British Black Theatre Awards have revealed their 2025 nominations, marking the seventh year of celebrating Black excellence in UK theatre. Since their launch in 2019, the awards have become a key moment in the cultural calendar, shining a spotlight on actors, writers, directors, and creatives whose work continues to transform British theatre.

This year’s British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations showcase a mix of established stars and rising talents. Beverley Knight, already a powerhouse in both music and theatre, is nominated for Marie & Rosetta - continuing her run of acclaimed stage roles after winning the Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical award for her dazzling turn in Sylvia. Similarly, Arinzé Kene returns as a nominee for Alterations at the National Theatre, having previously won the award for Best Male Actor in a Play for Misty.

Musical theatre remains a vibrant highlight of the awards. The Lion King and MJ the Musical are both nominated once again, continuing their streak as perennial BBTA favourites. Both shows have received multiple nominations across past ceremonies, a testament to their enduring impact and the Black talent at their core.

Behind the scenes, Lynette Linton - Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre and a consistent force in championing underrepresented voices - is nominated for Best Director, adding another accolade to her already impressive career.

The British Black Theatre Awards 2025 nominations not only honour performances but also recognise the craft of playwrights, choreographers, designers, and educators. With awards for Best Teacher, LGBTQIA+ Champion, and the Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award, the BBTAs continue to celebrate every layer of theatre-making.