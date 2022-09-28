First Look: first production images for Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

The story of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

Thomas Shelby is the mob boss turned politician at the centre of this captivating new dance and theatre experience. The production starts in a world ravaged by WWI. Tommy is completely dedicated to building his empire, Grace is working as an undercover agent for Special Branch trying to infiltrate to the very heart of Tommy’s gang. And Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess are wrapped up in a twisted love affair. As the epic story unfolds hearts are ripped to pieces, betrayal is around every corner, and just underneath the seething chaos, a family struggles to make choices that will alter the course of their destiny forever.

The cast of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons share the starring role of Thomas Shelby alongside Naya Lovell and Seren Williams who share the role of Grace. The production features the Rambert dance company as they showcase their legendary dance abilities. Writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, known for his role as street preacher Jeremiah Jesus in the hit TV series, will provide pre-recorded narration for the show.

The creative team behind Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

The production will be accompanied by a live band performing the incredible score written by Roman GianArthur and led by musical director Yaron Engler. The show will also feature a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur has worked with music consultant D.J. Walde to curate and create the soundtrack for the production, which will also feature iconic songs from the television series from artists such as Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

This entrancing and innovative new dance and theatre production is not one you'll want to miss. You might be a diehard fan of the show, or completely new to the story-- either way you're sure to enjoy Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby!