Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever heads to the Apollo Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 24, 2018)

    Identical twin brothers Dr Chris and Dr Xand are set to bring Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever… Without Really Trying! to the Apollo Theatre this holiday season! While children across the UK might already know Dr Chris and Dr Xand from their television series, Operation Ouch!, the two doctors are on their way to the West End with an all-new adults-only show.

    Directed by Peter Adams, Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever… Without Really Trying! will play at the Apollo Theatre for two nights only on Sunday, 9 December 2018 and Sunday, 6 January 2019.

    The van Tulleken twins will show adult audiences how to lead a healthier lifestyle that avoids all those unhelpful self-help fads and lose-weight-quick scams. Chris and Xand van Tulleken are both active scientists and practising doctors with ten years of television health programmes under their belt. Together they will share their experiences with hallucinogens in the Amazon Rainforest, Malaysian religious rituals, skinny dipping in the Arctic Ocean, the swamp forests of the Congo, and their work in war zones and refugee camps.

    Dr Chris and Dr Xan grew up in London and studied medicine at Oxford University, where they graduated in 2002. Dr Chris specialises in infectious diseases at the University College London Hospital while Dr Xand is engaged with Anthropology, Humanitarian Aid, Public Health and Medicine and is a Helen Hamlyn Senior Fellow at Fordham University's Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs. Their many television series include Frontline Doctors: Winter Migrant Crisis, Horizon, The Human Body: Secrets of Your Life Revealed, Is Binge Drinking Really That Bad?, Sugar V Fat, Blow Your Mind, The Secret Life of Twins: Medicine Men Go Wild, and of course their two-time BAFTA Award-winning show, Operation Ouch!.

    As a solo presenter, Dr Chris is known for the BBC1 television series The Truth About…HIV, How to Stay Young, and The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs. Dr Xand, on the other hand, has presented such solo television programmes as Horizon: Male Suicide, Expedition Volcano, Truth About Carbs, Fighting For Air, Horizon: Sports Doping - Wanning at any Cost? and Horizon: How to Find Love Online for BBC as well as the Channel 4 series How to Lose Weight Well.

    Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever… Without Really Trying! features lighting by Richard Dinnen and is presented by both Margot Teele and Andrew Kay of Andrew Kay & Associates.

    Don’t miss the European premiere of Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever… Without Really Trying! this holiday season! With just two performances in total, tickets to see Dr Chris and Dr Xand are expected to sell out quickly!

    Purchase your tickets to see Dr Chris and Dr Xand at the Apollo Theatre in London for Find Love, Lose Weight & Live Forever… Without Really Trying!.

