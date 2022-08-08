Final Summer in London! Aug 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali There are a number of great shows closing soon in the West End and you won't want to miss them! Whether it’s a show that has a strictly limited season this summer or a show that has just announced their final performance, we’ve got exclusive prices from £20 to £50. Don’t miss their final summers in London and grab yourself a can’t be miss offer on West End tickets now!

Sister Act

The heavenly musical Sister Act has blessed us with a limited season in London this summer. The congregation features BAFTA-Award-winner Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior and Queen of Soul Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier. The divine cast also features Tony Award-nominated actress Keala Settle, Lesley Joseph, Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea.

This dazzling musical celebrates the power of sisterhood, friendship and music. Featuring original music from the spectacular Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. Don’t miss the final weeks of this acclaimed production; now with tickets from £20!



Grease the Musical

One of the world’s most popular musicals is back in the West End! The show has long been a success, and widely know due to the 1978 film of the same name starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny respectively. Now it’s back and grittier than before!

The London production at the Dominion Theatre stars Olivia Moore as Sandy, Dan Partridge as Danny, with Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine; and Jason Donovan as Teen Angel at certain performances. It’s the one you want! Get your tickets for Grease from £18 with exclusive summer prices.



My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady is in its final weeks at the London Coliseum, in the first major West End revival of Lerner and Loewe’s beloved musical in 21 years. You won’t want to miss this critically acclaimed production directed by Bartlett Sher.

This sublime musical features the English National Orchestra playing Loewe’s spectacular score and classic songs such as ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’, ‘On the Street Where You Live’, ‘The Rain in Spain’, and ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face’.



Anything Goes

You’ll get a kick out of this sensational production of Anything Goes. The smash-hit musical has returned by popular demand for another summer in London for a strictly limited season at the Barbican. Be sure not to miss the final weeks of this must see show this summer. Tickets for Anything Goes are booking now from £20.

The 2022 production stars multi-award-winner Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson as Moonface Martin. They are joined by Oliver Award Winner Simon Callow as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford as Evangeline Harcourt.



The Drifters Girl

You won’t want to miss this incredible new musical! Discover the incredible story of one of the world’s greatest vocal groups The Drifters and the woman who made them. Now starring Broadway star Felicia Boswell, alongside Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho.

The musical features an incredible soundtrack packed full of the Drifters hits including ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Under The Boardwalk’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Come On Over To My Place’ and ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’.



Come From Away

Based on the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world. 38 planes. Nearly 7,000 passengers. Discover the story of how one community struggled to accommodate these ‘come from aways’ following their unexpected landings on September 11, 2001.

Winner of every major UK award for Best New Musical, Come From Away is a must see musical! Don’t miss the West End production which will have its final performance on 7 January 2023. Now in its final summer in London, you can grab tickets for Come From Away from £20.



101 Dalmatians

Part of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 90th anniversary season, the brand-new musical 101 Dalmatians, takes the iconic baddie Cruella de Vil and puts her centre stage. Based on the beloved story set in Regent’s Park, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo, Perdi and their adorable litter of puppies when Cruella sets her sights on a new Dalmatian fur coat.

This spectacular new production is packed with puppetry, music, dance, and a cast of colourful characters. It is the perfect show for all the family on a summer’s day. Be quick, there’s only a few weeks left to catch 101 Dalmatians!



South Pacific

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific is now playing in London’s Sadler Wells following its critically acclaimed run at Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Julian Ovenden, Gina Beck, Rob Houchen, Joanna Ampil and Sera Maehara, along with a sensational cast of over thirty.

Set on a South Pacific island during World War ll, this powerful love story is brought to life in an epic new five-star production directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Daniel Evans, with designs by Peter McKintosh and choreography by Ann Yee. Don’t miss your last chance to catch this raved about show in London this summer.



Bad Jews

The sell-out West End show Bad Jews has returned to London for a limited season this summer at the Arts Theatre. You won’t want to miss this epic comedy about family, legacy and what you choose to believe in.

Bad Jews tells the story Daphna Feygenbaum, a "real Jew", with an Israeli boyfriend to prove it. A savagely hilarious brawl over family, faith and legacy kicks off when her cousin Liam brings home his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody, and declares ownership of their grandfather's necklace.



Cruise

The 2022 Olivier Nominated Cruise is returning to the West End for a strictly limited season at London’s Apollo Theatre. Cruise is a celebration of queer culture and tells the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer’s last night on Earth.

A musical and spoken word tribute to the veterans of the AIDs crisis. Following rave reviews, this urgent piece of theatre returns with its irresistible 80s soundtrack, which will leave you laughing, crying and inspired to live every day as if it’s our last.