Fiddler on the Roof extends its West End run at the Playhouse Theatre

Originally meant to run until 28 September 2019, the Fiddler on the Roof revival has announced a final West End extension at the reconfigured Playhouse Theatre in London. The critically-acclaimed production directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Andy Nyman, Maria Friedman, and Anita Dobson is now set to close on 2 November 2019. Tickets for the extension of Fiddler on the Roof are now on sale.

Set in Russia before the revolution, a Jewish milkman named Tevye has big plans for who his daughters should marry. But when they reject their Jewish traditions in favour of true love, he must cast his deeply rooted beliefs aside and give in to change. Featuring such memorable toe-tapping numbers as 'Sunrise, Sunset', 'Tradition' and 'If I Were a Rich Man', Fiddler on the Roof at the West End's Playhouse Theatre in a rearranged space is one London theatre show that you won't want to miss this year. Be sure to get your tickets for the revival of Fiddler on the Roof soon or you may just live to regret it.

