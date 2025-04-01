Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Who are in the West End cast of Fiddler on the Roof?

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw

    With its staggering 13 Olivier Award nominations, Fiddler on the Roof has certainly solidified itself as one of the biggest theatrical events of the season. Following a sold-out run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this five-star production is set to transfer to the Barbican for a strictly limited eight-week season from 24 May to 19 July 2025.

    Read on to find out more about the Olivier-nominated actors who will be reprising their roles in this critically-acclaimed production.

    Who plays Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof West End? 

    Adam Dannheisser returns to the role of Tevye, the hardworking and deeply traditional Jewish milkman. Dannheisser has  received an Olivier Award nomination for this role, and has a wealth of Broadway credits to his name - including Beetlejuice, Oslo (for which he was awarded with an Obie), and Rock of Ages

    Who plays Golde in Fiddler on the Roof West End? 

    Lara Pulver reprises her role as Golde, Tevye's strong-willed wife. Pulver’s breakthrough performance in Gypsy (West End) as Louise opposite Imelda Staunton earnt her an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. A star on stage and screen, she also is known for her television role as Irene Adler in Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott.

    Who are in the West End cast of Fiddler on the Roof?

     

    Who plays Yente in Fiddler on the Roof West End? 

    Beverley Klein returns as Yente, the village matchmaker. With an impressive theatre career spanning 45 years, some of Klein’s many credits include Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Romeo and Juliet at the National Theatre. She was also in the original cast of Les Miserables at the Barbican and West End.

    Reflecting on her return to the Barbican, Klein remarked, "I’m so excited to be returning to the Barbican after 40 years, where we rehearsed and performed the original production of Les Misérables. I’m back there at last with our wonderful production of Fiddler on the Roof."

    Want to know more about the characters the cast are playing? Check out our guide to the Fiddler on the Roof characters.

    Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of the biggest musicals of the year that has absolutely dominated the theatre landscape. Book your Fiddler on the Roof tickets now.

    Vivienne Shaw
    By Vivienne Shaw

    Related news

    Inside Wyndham

    Wyndham's Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Wyndham's Theatre, a cherished gem in London's West End, opened its doors in 1899. Designed by renowned archi... Read more

    Oedipus characters

    Who are the characters in Oedipus?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Sophocles' Oedipus Rex is one of the most enduring tragedies in theatre history, captivating audiences for centur... Read more

    Text: Agatha Christie Witness for the Prosecution.. Image: A courtroom scene featuring two judges, a woman dressed all in black wearing a beret and a man in a suit and tie.

    Meet the cast of Witness for the Prosecution

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam |

    Meet the cast of Witness for the Prosecution Written by one of the best-selling novelists of all time, Agatha Chri... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies