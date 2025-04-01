Who are in the West End cast of Fiddler on the Roof?

With its staggering 13 Olivier Award nominations, Fiddler on the Roof has certainly solidified itself as one of the biggest theatrical events of the season. Following a sold-out run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this five-star production is set to transfer to the Barbican for a strictly limited eight-week season from 24 May to 19 July 2025.

Read on to find out more about the Olivier-nominated actors who will be reprising their roles in this critically-acclaimed production.

Who plays Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof West End?

Adam Dannheisser returns to the role of Tevye, the hardworking and deeply traditional Jewish milkman. Dannheisser has received an Olivier Award nomination for this role, and has a wealth of Broadway credits to his name - including Beetlejuice, Oslo (for which he was awarded with an Obie), and Rock of Ages

Who plays Golde in Fiddler on the Roof West End?

Lara Pulver reprises her role as Golde, Tevye's strong-willed wife. Pulver’s breakthrough performance in Gypsy (West End) as Louise opposite Imelda Staunton earnt her an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. A star on stage and screen, she also is known for her television role as Irene Adler in Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott.