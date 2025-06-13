Evita Characters: Who’s Who in the Hit Musical Jun 13, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita is a sweeping political musical filled with power, passion, and unforgettable songs. As it returns to the West End in a bold new production by Jamie Lloyd at the London Palladium, audiences are once again drawn into the world of Eva Perón and the figures who shaped her meteoric rise. But who are the key Evita characters that bring this legendary story to life? Here’s your definitive guide to the main roles in Evita the musical. Eva Perón

The heart of the story, Eva is the ambitious and charismatic First Lady of Argentina. Rising from poverty to become a beloved political icon, she’s fiercely determined, emotionally complex, and utterly magnetic. Songs like “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and “Buenos Aires” capture her journey from radio actress to national treasure. In this new production, Eva Perón is played by Rachel Zegler, with Bella Brown performing as The Mistress and Alternate Eva.

Juan Perón

Juan Perón is Eva’s husband and the President of Argentina. A military leader turned politician, he’s powerful but often overshadowed by Eva’s star power. His role offers a more reserved presence in contrast to Eva’s firebrand personality, especially in duets like “I’d Be Surprisingly Good for You.” James Olivas takes on the role in this production.

Agustín Magaldi

A tango singer and Eva’s ticket out of small-town life, Magaldi introduces her to Buenos Aires. Though his role is relatively brief, Magaldi appears in the song “On This Night of a Thousand Stars” and plays a crucial part in Eva’s early journey. He is portrayed by Aaron Lee Lambert.

The Mistress

Juan Perón’s young lover before Eva, the Mistress has only one solo—“Another Suitcase in Another Hall”—but it’s one of the most haunting in the score. A symbol of those left behind in Eva’s climb to power, the role is played by Bella Brown (who also serves as Alternate Eva).

With a strong ensemble and multiple child actors sharing the role of The Child,this production of Evita captivates with stunning visuals and powerful storytelling. These iconic Evita characters remain at the heart of one of musical theatre’s most compelling stories. Find out more about the cast members who are starring in this production this summer.

