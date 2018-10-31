Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 shortlist announced Oct 31, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on Nov 1, 2018) The oldest theatre awards ceremony in the UK, The Evening Standard Theatre Awards were established in 1955. This years’ nominees include fresh faces and new talent alongside familiar faces who are well established. Keep a look out for the winners who will be announced in a ceremony on Sunday 18 November 2018.

Pictured: Kyle Soller and company in the multi-award nominated two-part show The Inheritance.

Take a look below at the list in full, complete with links so you can get your tickets and judge for yourself.

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston, Network (National Theatre, Lyttelton)

Ralph Fiennes, Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre, Olivier)

Ian McKellen, King Lear (Minerva Chichester & Duke of York’s Theatre)

Colin Morgan, Translations (National Theatre, Olivier)

Kyle Soller, The Inheritance (Young Vic & Noël Coward Theatre)

Best Actress

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton (Bridge Theatre)

Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys (Royal Court)

Cecilia Noble, Nine Night (National Theatre, Dorfman)

Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre, Olivier)

Lia Williams, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Donmar Warehouse)

Best Play

Home, I’m Darling by Laura Wade (National Theatre, Dorfman)

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez (Young Vic & Noël Coward Theatre)

John by Annie Baker (National Theatre, Dorfman)

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power (National Theatre, Lyttelton)

The Writer by Ella Hickson (Almeida Theatre)

Best Director

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance (Young Vic & Noël Coward Theatre)

Marianne Elliott,Company (Gielgud Theatre )

Robert Hastie, The York Realist (Donmar Warehouse)

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina the Musical (Aldwych Theatre)

Ian Rickson, Translations (National Theatre, Olivier)

Best Musical

Caroline, or Change (Minerva Chichester & Hampstead Theatre)

Company (Gielgud Theatre)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre)

Fun Home (Young Vic)

Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)

Best Musical Performance

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change (Minerva Chichester & Hampstead Theatre)

Rosalie Craig, Company (Gielgud Theatre)

Arinzé Kene,Misty (Bush & Trafalgar Studios)

Kelli O’Hara, The King and I (London Palladium)

Adrienne Warren, Tina the Musical (Aldwych Theatre)

Best Design

Miriam Buether, The Jungle (Young Vic & Playhouse Theatre)

Bunny Christie, Company (Gielgud Theatre)

Es Devlin, Girls and Boys (Royal Court)

Rae Smith, Translations (National Theatre, Olivier)

Jan Versweyveld, Network (National Theatre, Lyttelton)

Most Promising Playwright

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Br’er Cotton (Theatre503)

Natasha Gordon, Nine Night (National Theatre, Dorfman)

Francis Turnly, The Great Wave (National Theatre, Dorfman)