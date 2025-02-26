Menu
    Dream Casting Jamie Lloyd's Evita at the London Palladium

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    This year, the iconic musical Evita returns to the West End under the direction of the visionary Jamie Lloyd. Known for his bold, stripped-back productions that amplify the raw emotions of a story, Lloyd’s take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s political and emotional powerhouse promises to be unforgettable. As excitement builds, one question remains at the forefront of theatre fans' minds: who will take on the role of Eva Perón, the woman who captivated a nation?

    Eva Perón’s journey from humble beginnings to the First Lady of Argentina is one of the most powerful and complex roles in musical theatre. To match the intensity of the character, we need someone who can handle both the vocal prowess required for songs like "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," as well as the deep emotional range needed to bring Eva’s ambition, vulnerability, and eventual tragedy to life.

    Here’s our dream casting for the role of Eva Perón in Evita at the London Palladium:

    Georgina Onuorah

    One of the most exciting rising stars in British musical theatre, Georgina Onuorah has dazzled audiences with her performances in the critically acclaimed Kiss Me, Kate, the Olivier award-winning Oklahoma! and the technicolour triumph The Wizard of Oz. Her powerful voice, magnetic stage presence, and ability to bring emotional complexity to her roles make her a fantastic choice for Eva. Sure, she’ll be shucking corn at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre until 14th June, the same date that Evita begins previews at the London Palladium, but we honestly don’t think there is anything she couldn’t do - so splitting herself in two to play both Eva and Lulu in the same night isn’t outside the realms of possibility.  As a young talent with a fresh energy, she could bring a dynamic, modern edge to Jamie Lloyd’s Evita.

    Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky

    After an award-winning performance in Bat Out of Hell and a tour-de-force performance in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Just For One Day and Grease, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky has established herself as one of the West End’s most exciting leading ladies. She’s already played a Catherine (Six) and a Kathryn (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical), but she hasn’t played an Eva - yet. With her stunning vocals and commanding stage presence, she has the perfect mix of elegance and intensity to take on the role of Eva. Her ability to balance power with vulnerability would make for a truly formidable performance.

    Nicole Scherzinger

    Nicole Scherzinger has proven time and again that she is more than just a pop star—she’s a full-fledged musical theatre force. Her Olivier-nominated performance in Cats showcased her ability to deliver show-stopping vocals while tapping into a character’s emotional depth. Whereas her multi award-winning take on Norma Desmond in last year's West End production of Sunset Boulevard cemented her place in theatre history. During the show's run she routinely received several mid-show standing ovations - with one lasting an incredible six minutes. The production, currently enjoying rounding success on Broadway, was also directed by Jamie Lloyd, so Scherzinger has an in there. Her magnetism and commanding stage presence make her a perfect fit for the role of Eva, effortlessly capturing both the glamour and grit of Argentina’s most famous First Lady. The only thing stopping her? She’s currently reprising her role in Sunset Boulevard over 3,456 miles away… Maybe they can live stream her performance from across the pond? 

    Dream Casting Jamie Lloyd's Evita at the London Palladium

    Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo is a once-in-a-generation talent with a voice that can shake the walls, and bring the house down, of any theatre. A Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning performer, Erivo’s powerhouse vocals and unmatched emotional intensity would make her an unforgettable Eva. With a background in both musical theatre and Hollywood musicals, Erivo has the gravitas and presence needed to bring Jamie Lloyd’s stripped-back Evita to life in a bold, fresh way. The Oscar nominated performer may be a bit tied up with red carpets and award ceremonies tied to Wicked: Part One’s record-breaking success, but surely she could find time to star in this classic musical? She’s no stranger to a Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber production either, having recently been cast as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar following her performance as Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the hit musical back in 2020. 

    KO (Karen Olivo)

    Karen Olivo, is the first and only actor to win a Tony Award for a performance in West Side Story. Former star of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Olivo has all the makings of a phenomenal Eva Perón. Their ability to command the stage with both vulnerability and fierce determination would bring an exciting complexity to the role. They’re currently working as an associate professor at Northwestern University, where they serve as the head of music theatre. But surely they could take some time out of university life to teach the West End a thing or two about a stellar star performance? With their stunning vocal range and raw intensity, which saw them originated the role of Vanessa in In the Heights on Broadway. Olivo could deliver a show-stopping performance, perfectly suited to Jamie Lloyd’s signature raw and restrained style. 

    Rachel Zegler

    Another West Side Story alumni, Rachel Zegler’s star is on the rise, and Evita could be the perfect platform for her West End debut. Zegler has already proven herself to be an incredibly versatile performer with the ability to handle complex emotional arcs -  her stand-out performance in the in-the-round production of Romeo and Juliet on Broadway has more than proved this. She would undoubtedly bring a modern twist to Eva, combining her youth and energy with the character’s steely ambition. The only thing stopping her, she’s incredibly busy! With her rapidly growing resume—including starring roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Snow White—Zegler has the star power and versatility to bring something fresh and electrifying to Evita - if she finds the time. Her youthful energy, combined with Jamie Lloyd’s modern vision, could make for a truly unforgettable performance.

    With Jamie Lloyd’s sharp direction, any of these talented women would bring a new level of depth and emotion to Eva Perón in Evita. Each one has the vocal strength, emotional complexity, and star power needed to make this iconic role their own. As we eagerly await the official announcement, there’s no doubt that the next Eva will leave a lasting impression on the West End stage.

