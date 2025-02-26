Dream Casting Jamie Lloyd's Evita at the London Palladium

This year, the iconic musical Evita returns to the West End under the direction of the visionary Jamie Lloyd. Known for his bold, stripped-back productions that amplify the raw emotions of a story, Lloyd’s take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s political and emotional powerhouse promises to be unforgettable. As excitement builds, one question remains at the forefront of theatre fans' minds: who will take on the role of Eva Perón, the woman who captivated a nation?

Eva Perón’s journey from humble beginnings to the First Lady of Argentina is one of the most powerful and complex roles in musical theatre. To match the intensity of the character, we need someone who can handle both the vocal prowess required for songs like "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," as well as the deep emotional range needed to bring Eva’s ambition, vulnerability, and eventual tragedy to life.

Here’s our dream casting for the role of Eva Perón in Evita at the London Palladium:

Georgina Onuorah

One of the most exciting rising stars in British musical theatre, Georgina Onuorah has dazzled audiences with her performances in the critically acclaimed Kiss Me, Kate, the Olivier award-winning Oklahoma! and the technicolour triumph The Wizard of Oz. Her powerful voice, magnetic stage presence, and ability to bring emotional complexity to her roles make her a fantastic choice for Eva. Sure, she’ll be shucking corn at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre until 14th June, the same date that Evita begins previews at the London Palladium, but we honestly don’t think there is anything she couldn’t do - so splitting herself in two to play both Eva and Lulu in the same night isn’t outside the realms of possibility. As a young talent with a fresh energy, she could bring a dynamic, modern edge to Jamie Lloyd’s Evita.

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky

After an award-winning performance in Bat Out of Hell and a tour-de-force performance in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Just For One Day and Grease, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky has established herself as one of the West End’s most exciting leading ladies. She’s already played a Catherine (Six) and a Kathryn (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical), but she hasn’t played an Eva - yet. With her stunning vocals and commanding stage presence, she has the perfect mix of elegance and intensity to take on the role of Eva. Her ability to balance power with vulnerability would make for a truly formidable performance.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger has proven time and again that she is more than just a pop star—she’s a full-fledged musical theatre force. Her Olivier-nominated performance in Cats showcased her ability to deliver show-stopping vocals while tapping into a character’s emotional depth. Whereas her multi award-winning take on Norma Desmond in last year's West End production of Sunset Boulevard cemented her place in theatre history. During the show's run she routinely received several mid-show standing ovations - with one lasting an incredible six minutes. The production, currently enjoying rounding success on Broadway, was also directed by Jamie Lloyd, so Scherzinger has an in there. Her magnetism and commanding stage presence make her a perfect fit for the role of Eva, effortlessly capturing both the glamour and grit of Argentina’s most famous First Lady. The only thing stopping her? She’s currently reprising her role in Sunset Boulevard over 3,456 miles away… Maybe they can live stream her performance from across the pond?