Dominion Theatre - Best Seats and Seating Plan May 31, 2024 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young The Dominion Theatre originally opened as a cinema in 1929 with the premiere of Charlie Chaplin's City Lights. Since the 1980s, the venue has been home to numerous big West End shows and has hosted the Royal Variety Performance on seven occasions. If you plan to attend a performance, you may want to know how to get a seat fit for royalty. Read on to find out the best seats that offer great views, which will enhance your experience at this incredible venue. What are the best seats at the Dominion Theatre? The Dominion Theatre is a renowned theatre located in the West End, offering a wide range of seating options for its audience. The seating is divided into four areas, with the stalls positioned on the floor of the venue. These seats provide an immersive experience and make you feel like you're part of the action. The stalls are divided into four blocks, with seats towards the rear or at the ends of rows being more affordable and still offering great views of the stage. For a grand and luxurious experience, the royal box provides a royal experience and is situated directly above the stalls. It offers a decent view of the stage and great sound quality. The Nederlander box, located opposite to the royal box, offers similar views and sound quality. Sitting anywhere in the Circle provides an excellent view of the stage. Due to the modernity of the theatre, sight-lines are clear from most places in the auditorium. Alternatively, sitting at the front of the circle is the most similar to the stalls and makes you feel completely part of the production. The Dominion Theatre seating plan

How many seats are there in the Dominion Theatre?

There are 2,083 seats in The Dominion, the seats are split up with 1,323 in the Stalls and 760 in the Circle.

Are there accessible seats at the Dominion Theatre?

The Dominion has a step-free entrance which makes it completely accessible for wheelchair users. Bainbridge provides step-free access to the Nederlander Box, which is specially designed for customers with wheelchairs or electric scooters.

Although the Stalls are accessible via 9 shallow steps from the main foyer, they are suitable for those with limited mobility as handrails are in place and the steps are not steep. A platform lift is also available to take customers from the foyer to the Stalls, and it is suitable for lightweight wheelchairs.

If you need extra legroom, Rows A and ZZ would be the best option. However, there is good legroom throughout the Dominion Theatre.

The Circle, on the other hand, is not recommended for those with limited mobility as it is at least 50 steps up from the main foyer, and there are no wheelchair access facilities available. Handrails are in place, but they may not be enough to provide support to anyone with mobility issues.

What shows are on at the Dominion Theatre?

The Dominion Theatre is currently showing Sister Act, a musical based on the 1992 hit film. The show features an amazing cast including Olivier-award winner Beverly Knight, pop icon Alexandra Burke and BAFTA winner Ruth Jones. Sister Act tells the story of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder, and is forced to go into witness protection and live undercover as a nun. The musical is filled with incredible songs that will lift your spirits.

In November, The Devil Wears Prada will make its West End premiere. The show is based on the popular film and stars Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. The story follows Andy, who lands her dream job working as an assistant to Miranda. As she navigates the high-pressure job and the glamorous lifestyle that comes with it, she must decide whether to stay true to herself or get lost in the glitz and glam. Want to brush up on the show before you go? We’ve compiled a list of fabulous facts that would impress Miranda herself!