    The Devil Wears Prada struts into 2026 with a fierce new cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The much-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is currently filming in New York, but true Miranda Girls know that the biggest Runway news is happening this side of the pond. Following a record-breaking first year as the fastest-selling production in Dominion Theatre history, the West End musical has announced another extension, now running until 26 September 2026. And that’s not all, the House of Miranda has found new staff to see the musical into the new season. Well, the current ones could only survive the editor-in-chief for so long..

    Vanessa Williams will continue her acclaimed reign as Miranda Priestly until 18 April 2026, with Olivier Award winner and Grammy nominee Matt Henry, MBE (Nigel), and James Darch (Christian) also extending their runs alongside her

    A million girls would kill for this job, but this fresh trio beat them all to it. I Have A Dream winner, Stevie Doc (MAMMA MIA!) steps into the role of Andy, Taila Halford (Shucked) takes on Emily, and Keelan McAuley (Clueless) joins as Nate. Current cast members Amy Di Bartolomeo and Georgie Buckland, who have both been award-nominated for their performances in The Devil Wears Prada, will play their final shows on 18 October.

    Joining the ensemble are: Alex Woodward, Anta Bah, Dean Makowshi-Clayton, Georgia Aspinall, Harry Tunningley, Jenna Bonner, Joshua Robinson, Justin-Lee Jones, Kimberley Hoyle, Mark Lamb, Selina Hamilton and Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister.

    The Devil Wears Prada struts into 2026 with a fierce new cast

     

    Completing the cast are: Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Pamela Blair, Lloyd Davies, Jinny Gold, Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Debbie Kurup, Brandon Lee Sears, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Shannon Molloy, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, and Tara Yasmin.

    With music by Elton John, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, and costumes by Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes, The Devil Wears Prada continues to deliver glamour, wit and heart in equal measure.

    Based on the best-selling novel and hit film, the musical follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who unexpectedly lands a job at Runway magazine working under the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy sacrifices her personal life to survive the world of high fashion, she must decide how far she’s willing to go to succeed - and what she might lose along the way.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

