Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Denise van Outen returns to Chicago, this time as Velma Kelly

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    It has just been announced that Denise van Outen will be returning to famed Kander and Ebb musical Chicago this month. The English actress originally portrayed Roxie Hart for the 2001 West End production at the Adelphi, before crossing the pond to play the same role on Broadway in 2002. She returned to the London production that the same year and now she's come back for more!

    Denise van Outen returns to Chicago, this time as Velma Kelly

    Pictured: Promo shot of Denise van Outen

    Denise van Outen is set to portray nightclub performer Velma Kelly, who is tried for the murder of her husband. Her performance as the vixen will begin on 24 September and finish on 17 November. She will be joining popstar and actress Alexandra Burke as Roxie Hart, Duncan James as Billy Flynn, Paul Rider as Amos Hart, and Mazz Murray as Mama Morton.

    Van Outen’s stage credits include Legally Blonde, Rent, and Tell Me on a Sunday.

    Chicago is a multi-award-winning show, penned by Kander and Ebb and follows Roxie Hart as she is incarcerated and tried for murdering her lover. 

    The West End revival of Chicago opened earlier this year on 12 April at the Phoenix Theatre and is currently booking until 5 January 2019. Don’t miss Chicago veteran Denise van Outen as Velma Kelly beginning 24 September! Book now for the best seats in the house!

    Purchase your tickets to Chicago here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    TEXT: Jenna Coleman Aidan Turner Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons A love story that leaves you speech less. A Play by Sam Steiner Directed by Josie Rourke Harold Pinter Theatre IMAGES: Three different sized photos of Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner against yellow backgrounds wearing yellow shirts.

    London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (8 February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    From announcements, extensions and plenty of production images for us to feast on, it has been an epic week in t... Read more

    The Time Traveller

    The Time Traveller’s Wife set for West End transfer

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    One moment, everything is perfect. Suddenly, that moment is gone. How can love survive in a warped reality, one where... Read more

    5 Stars TEXT: "A Showstopper" WhatsonStage Disney Newsies, The Award Winning Musical. Image: A cast member of Newsies jumping with a scroll in their hand.

    Newsies extends booking period

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Disney’s Newsies continues to take a stand this year by extending its booking period to 30 July 2023 at Lo... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies