Denise van Outen returns to Chicago, this time as Velma Kelly Sep 3, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) It has just been announced that Denise van Outen will be returning to famed Kander and Ebb musical Chicago this month. The English actress originally portrayed Roxie Hart for the 2001 West End production at the Adelphi, before crossing the pond to play the same role on Broadway in 2002. She returned to the London production that the same year and now she's come back for more!

Pictured: Promo shot of Denise van Outen

Denise van Outen is set to portray nightclub performer Velma Kelly, who is tried for the murder of her husband. Her performance as the vixen will begin on 24 September and finish on 17 November. She will be joining popstar and actress Alexandra Burke as Roxie Hart , Duncan James as Billy Flynn , Paul Rider as Amos Hart, and Mazz Murray as Mama Morton .

Van Outen’s stage credits include Legally Blonde, Rent, and Tell Me on a Sunday.

Chicago is a multi-award-winning show, penned by Kander and Ebb and follows Roxie Hart as she is incarcerated and tried for murdering her lover.

The West End revival of Chicago opened earlier this year on 12 April at the Phoenix Theatre and is currently booking until 5 January 2019. Don’t miss Chicago veteran Denise van Outen as Velma Kelly beginning 24 September! Book now for the best seats in the house!

Purchase your tickets to Chicago here.