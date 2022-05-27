Dear Evan Hansen announced final performance May 27, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The critically acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen has announced it will have its final performance at the West End’s Noel Coward Theatre on Saturday 22 October 2022. The multi-award-winning musical premiered in London in October 2019 and reopened post pandemic shut-down in October 2021. Join the West End cast led by Sam Tutty and celebrate their final performance. Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen are booking until 22 October 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen London cast

The cast will continue to feature Sam Tutty in the title role of Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Iona Fraser as Alana Beck, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy and Marcus Harman (who plays Evan Hansen at certain performances). Completing the cast are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Kristen Gaetz, Ellis Kirk, Hannah Lindsey, Samantha Mbolekwa, Mark Peachey, Hannah Qureshi, James Winter and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Dear Evan Hansen creative team

West End musical Dear Evan Hansen has a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, with a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The musical is directed by four-time Tony Award-nominee Michael Greif. The musical features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. The creatives are complete with music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, with Ben Cohn as the Associate Music Supervisor and vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul. UK Casting is by Jill Green Casting.

London Dear Evan Hansen production

After hundreds of performances in the West End, the show has created a lasting mark on London theatre. The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen has won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Original Score or New Orchestrations (Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire), and Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Sam Tutty). It was also celebrated via Sam Tutty receiving the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Newcomer, the Whastonstage Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and the Stage Debut awards for Best Performer in a Musical and Best West End Debut. The musical also received four Mousetrap Awards for Best New Musical, Watch This Face (Sam Tutty), Soundtrack of My Soul, and Top Tech Design. It received further praise when Jack Loxton won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical and Nicole Raquel Dennis, who originated the role of Alana in London, won the British Black Theatre Award for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical.

West End Dear Evan Hansen tickets booking until October 2022

Don’t miss your chance to catch this heartfelt, important musical. Book your London Dear Evan Hansen tickets now.