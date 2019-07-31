David Thaxton to replace David Shannon in the London run of Come From Away Jul 31, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels West End musical theatre sensation David Thaxton is set to join the cast of Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre in London. The award-winning Canadian-American musical premiered in the UK earlier this year and is currently booking until 15 February 2020.

Welsh-born actor David Thaxton, who is perhaps best known for winning the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Donmar Warehouse's Passion, is set to replace David Shannon as "Kevin T/Garth and others" in the London production of Come From Away. The acclaimed actor will officially take over the role on Monday, 9 September 2019.

Thaxton made headlines last year when he temporarily replaced Tim Howar as The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre. Other notable stage credits of his include the roles of both Enjolras and Javert in London's Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre (recently renamed to the Sondheim Theatre) and Raoul de Chagny in Love Never Dies at the Adelphi Theatre, a role which he took over from Joseph Millson.

The remainder of the ensemble cast for Come From Away stars Cat Simmons, Clive Carter, Emma Salvo, Harry Morrison, Helen Hobson, Jenna Boyd, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Mary Doherty, Nathanael Campbell, Rachel Tucker, and Robert Hands.

Come From Away London creative team

Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and features music, lyrics and book by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, musical staging by Kelly Devine, musical arrangements and supervision by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG and Pippa Ailion CDG.

About Come From Away The Musical

The musical takes place in the aftermath of 9/11 when a number of flights were forced to redirect their routes to the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland. The West End production took home four gongs at the 2019 Olivier Awards, including both Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best New Musical.

Only one month left to see David Shannon in Come From Away before David Thaxton takes over. You don't want to skip out on this fantastic West End musical, which has been receiving overwhelming praise from both critics and audiences alike. In his review of Come From Away for London Theatre Direct, James Lacy praised the show's "roof-raising numbers" and said the musical "created a feeling of being on a journey."

Come see from up close why Come From Away is so popular with the critics!

