One Actress, 23 Roles: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Dracula May 13, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon (Updated on May 15, 2025) West End to Welcome Back Wicked Icon in a Bold Solo Return Cynthia Erivo is heading back to the West End in early 2026, taking on a solo version of Dracula unlike any before. The Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-winning performer will portray all 23 characters in this innovative take on Bram Stoker’s legendary novel.

The production is directed by Tony nominee Kip Williams, known for his hit staging of The Picture of Dorian Gray starring Sarah Snook — a production that wowed West End audiences and is now playing on Broadway. Williams brings his unique blend of live performance, video, and pre-recorded footage to this new staging, which forms the final chapter of his Gothic trilogy created with the Sydney Theatre Company.

As with Dorian Gray, in which Snook played 26 roles, Erivo will take on a sprawling cast of characters in Dracula. These include Jonathan Harker, Mina Murray, Lucy Westenra, her admirers, the determined Van Helsing, and Count Dracula.

Erivo said: “Returning to the stage feels like a homecoming, one that I’ve been craving for a long time. To do so with a story as rich, complex, and haunting as Dracula offers a beautiful opportunity to delve into character, into myth, and into the heart of what makes us human. From the moment I was asked, I could not get the role out of my mind. Kip’s vision is thrilling, terrifying, and deeply resonant, offering a chance to sit with not only the darkness in the world, but also the light we fight to hold onto.

“It’s a rare gift for an actor to inhabit so many voices and perspectives in one piece, and I’m honoured to do it for West End audiences in this extraordinary production. The prospect of doing this show scares me and I know it will be a huge challenge. This show will ask everything of me — and I’m ready to give it.”

Williams added: “I am thrilled to be returning to the West End to direct my adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and to collaborate with the extraordinary Cynthia Erivo, as she brings to life the many iconic characters of this much-adored tale. Our production expands upon Stoker’s exploration of the tension between fear and desire, offering a contemporary perspective on the vampire as a monster that lurks not beyond, but within.

“I am excited to reunite with many of my Dorian Gray collaborators on this project, and it is an immense privilege to have such a singularly gifted artist as Cynthia at the heart of it. I can’t wait to share this piece with London audiences, especially in the West End, a place where Bram spent so much of his creative life.”

The creative team sees the return of several collaborators from Dorian Gray, including designer Marg Horwell, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and composer Clemence Williams. They’ll be joined by sound designer Jessica Dunn, video designer Craig Wilkinson, and dramaturg Zahra Newman.

Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande in Wicked, with Wicked: Part Two hitting cinemas this November. A Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner, she previously led The Color Purple on Broadway and at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory.

Dracula opens at the Noël Coward Theatre on Wednesday 4 February 2026.

