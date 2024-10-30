Clueless, The Musical confirms West End leads!

We’re no longer clueless as to who will be playing Cher and Josh in the musical adaptation of the cult 90s film!

Emma Flynn (Beautiful, Little Shop Of Horrors, Legally Blonde) will be making her West End debut in the role of Cher Horowitz. She will be joined by Keelan McAuley (Heathers, The Musical, Grease) who plays love interest Josh.

Original writer-director of the Clueless movie Amy Heckerling said “I’m thrilled for Emma to bring her own take on Cher’s unforgettable charm and Keelan to make Josh his own.”

Emma Flynn gushed “I’m beyond excited to step into Cher’s iconic shoes and bring her to life on the West End stage. Alicia Silverstone created such a beloved character in the original Clueless film, and it’s an incredible honour to continue that legacy. I can’t wait for audiences to rediscover Cher’s wit and heart in a whole new way, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a timeless story.”

Keelan McAuley agreed, stating “I’m so excited to be embodying Paul Rudd’s character from the original movie, on the stage! I especially can’t wait for audiences to hear the music in Clueless. KT Tunstall has created a great new score inspired by the music styles of the ‘90s. Combined with Glenn Slater’s amazing lyrics, they’ve really brought a whole new energy to the story.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Clueless The Musical has also released a lyric video for the first track from their upcoming EP called “New Girl” which can be seen on the London Theatre Direct instagram page. The song takes place as Cher begins a makeover for her new friend Tai and features vocals from Emma Flynn with KT Tunstall, who composed the score.