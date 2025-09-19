Clarkston stars Joe Locke, Sophie Melville and Ruaridh Mollica – new West End photos released
Posted on
| By Hay Brunsdon
(Updated on Sep 23, 2025)
New production images have been unveiled for Clarkston, currently playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in the West End.
Making his West End debut, WhatsOnStage Award-winner Joe Locke leads the cast, joined by Ruaridh Mollica and Sophie Melville in this limited-run play by Samuel D Hunter. The production is directed by Jack Serio.
Clarkston tells the story of Jake, a young man heading west in search of purpose, who meets Chris while working a night shift at a Costco in a quiet American town. As their bond deepens, the pair begin to envision a different life together, exploring themes of connection, hope, and self-discovery.
Hunter’s acclaimed works include The Whale, A Case for the Existence of God and A Bright New Boise. This West End staging follows his recent collaboration with Serio on Grangeville in New York. Clarkston is one of our top five shows to watch this autumn.
Clarkston plays until Sat 22 Nov 2025, book your tickets today.