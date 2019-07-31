Chelsea Halfpenny to make her West End debut in 9 to 5 as Judy Bernly Jul 31, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End production of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical announces today that Chelsea Halfpenny, best known for her roles in Emmerdale and Byker Grove, will be taking over the role of Judy Bernly from Amber Davies in the hit production. 9 to 5 is now booking at London's Savoy Theatre until 4 April 2020.

Amber Davies will be finishing her West End role as Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 with her final performance taking place on Saturday, 31 August 2019. Chelsea Halfpenny will 'tumble out of bed and stumble to the Savoy' on 2 September to take on the role full time after first playing the character on 27 and 29 August as a guest performer.

Halfpenny is perhaps best known for starring as Alicia Munroe on BBC's Casualty, Lucy Summerbee on the children's TV series Byker Grove, and Amy Wyatt on ITV's acclaimed soap opera Emmerdale. The English actress is also no stranger to to the stage and has previously played a number of different roles in the West Yorkshire Playhouse production of Beryl (also known as Beryl: A Love Story On Two Wheels), the critically acclaimed, feminist stage play by Maxine Peake (Black Mirror's 'Metalhead') that honoured the life and achievements of one of the UK's greatest female cyclists of all time, Beryl Burton (*a new production of Beryl will run as part of the Arcola Theatre's autumn season).

Chelsea Halfpenny will join the likes of Natalie McQueen (as Doralee Rhodes), Caroline Sheen (as Violet Newstead), Brian Conley (as Franklin Hart Jr.), and Bonnie Langford (as Roz Keith), who have all extended their runs. Everyone in the cast except for Brian Conley will continue in their 9 to 5 roles until 11 January 2020. Conley will finish his run on 30 November 2019, with his replacement set to be announced in due course.

Also starring in the 9 to 5 cast beginning 2 September 2019 are Alexander Bartles, Alexander Day, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Ben Irish, Demmileigh Foster, Emily Woodford, Giles Surridge, James Royden-Lyley, Jenny Legg, Jon Reynolds, Llandyll Gove, Molly-May Gardiner, Natasha Mould, Rhiane Drummond, Richard Taylor-Woods, Sasha Wareham, Simon Campbell, and Victoria Anderson.

9 to 5 to hit the road this September!

An 11-city touring production of 9 to 5 The Musical will run simultaneously alongside the West End production with many of the London cast members reprising their roles for certain performances. Amber Davies will play Judy Bernly for all UK tour dates of 9 to 5; Louise Redknapp, who suffered a mishap on the West End set early this year and played for a short run at the Savoy, will return for the tour to reprise her role as Violet Newstead in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Glasgow whilst Caroline Sheen will play Violet in Cardiff; and Brian Conley will play Franklin Hart in Milton Keynes.

