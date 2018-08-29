Casting announced for Old Vic premiere of Wise Children Aug 29, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Another year older, another year wiser. Just as The Old Vic celebrates its 200th birthday this year since it opened its doors comes Wise Children, an all-new play about coincidental birthdays that was adapted by Emma Rice from Angela Carter’s latest gripping novel of the same name. After much buzz circling the show, the production team have now announced casting for Wise Children, which is set to premiere at the Old Vic Theatre on 12 October 2018.

​​​​​​Pictured (from left to right): Former Director of Shakespeare’s Globe and Wise Children producer Emma Rice with Matthew Warchus, current Artistic Director of The Old Vic

The cast for Wise Children includes Alex Heane (The Band), Ankur Bahl (Young Melchior), Bettrys Jones (Young Dora), Etta Murfitt (Nora, also choreographer), Gareth Snook (Dora), Ian Ross (Band Leader, also composer and musical director), Katy Owen (Grandma Chance), Melissa James (Showgirl Dora), Mike Shepherd (Peregrine), Mirabelle Gremaud (Young Nora), Omari Douglas (Showgirl Nora), Patrycja Kujawska (Lady Atalanta/Wheelchair), Paul Hunter (Melchior), Sam Archer (Young Peregrine) and Stu Barker (The Band).

Wise Children follows two twin chorus girls from Brixton, Nora (Etta Murfitt) and Dora Chance (Gareth Snook), who are celebrating their 70th birthday. But 23 April is not a day special only to them. Aside from it being William Shakespeare’s birthday, Nora and Dora’s father, Melchior Hazard (Paul Hunter), also happens to be celebrating his 100th birthday along with his twin brother Peregrine (Mike Shepherd). But is Melchior really their father? And is Peregrine even still alive? This highly anticipated production tells the tale of heartbreak, joy, show business, forgiveness, family and hope.

Emma Rice brings an energetic and mischievous vision to Angela Carter’s masterwork while simultaneously launching her own production company Wise Children, which she founded after stepping down as Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe. Rice’s previous works include The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Tristan and Yseult and Romantics Anonymous.

Wise Children also features designs by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth, sound and video by Simon Baker, and puppetry by Lyndie Wright. The show marks the commencement of Matthew Warchus’s fourth season (2018/2019) as Artistic Director of the Old Vic Theatre.

Make a wise decision and book your tickets to see Emma Rice's all-new stage adaptation of Wise Children today!

