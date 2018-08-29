Menu
    Casting announced for Natural History Museum production of The Wider Earth

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Casting has just been announced for Charles Darwin-themed play The Wider Earth, which is set to premiere in a new, 357-seat venue at the Natural History Museum in London on 2 October 2018.

    Pictured: Charles Darwin tunes in to the music of the spheres as he begins piecing together a complex new ‘constellation of history’

    Award-winning drama The Wider Earth, which is directed by David Morton, has just announced casting for its European premiere at London’s Natural History Museum.

    Starring as Charles Darwin is Bradley Foster (Common, NT and 2016 graduate of the Guildford School of Acting), who will be accompanied by Andrew Bridgmont (War Horse, Faustus), Ian Houghton (War Horse This House), Jack Parry Jones (Moon Dogs), Kim Scopes (A Christmas CarolWest End), Marcello Cruz (Much Ado About Nothing, Globe), Matt Tait (War Horse The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Melissa Vaughan (Night Must Fall) and Rory Fairbairn (The Importance of Being Earnest, Immersion Theatre).

    Before we knew about evolution, a revolutionary voyage set sail. This coming-of-age story features 30 puppets that represent the various wildlife Darwin encountered during his five-year voyage on the HMS Beagle across the tropics.

    The Wider Earth opens in the first-ever theatre built at the Natural History Museum in London on 2 October and will run until 30 December 2018. Book your tickets now to this unique production and embark on ‘one of the most important voyages in scientific history.’

    Purchase your tickets to The Wider Earth here.

