Casting announced for film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie with Game of Thrones' Richard E Grant set to star Jun 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 24, 2020) Film 4, the production studio behind the upcoming big screen adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, have just announced the cast for the big screen, including Game of Thrones star Richard E Grant in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. The new major motion picture will begin shooting in Sheffield on Monday, 24 June 2019.

The film cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie (from left to right): Max Harwood, Richard E Grant, Sharon Horgan, and Sarah Lancashire

Who is starring in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film cast?

Stepping into the shoes of the titular character, Jamie New, will be newcomer Max Harwood, who is currently studying theatre at the Urdang Academy in London. The actor was confirmed for the role following an open casting call that received well over 3,000 applicants.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Movie is also set to star Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant (Doctor Who, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as Jamie New's drag mother, Hugo/Loco Chanelle; Sharon Horgan of Chanel 4's Catastrophe in the role of Miss Hedge; Sarah Lancashire of Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax in the role of Jamie's mother, Margaret; and Shobna Gulati in the role of Ray, who reprises her role from the original London musical theatre cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Award-winning actor John McCrea, who played the role of Jamie New in the original London theatre cast, has been confirmed to be making a cameo in the film as Loco Chanelle in a flashback scene.

20 locals from Yorkshire and its surrounding areas have been cast as Jamie's classmates after a search lasting for over a year.

Further casting for the Jamie film will be announced in due course.

Emmerdale actor Bill Ward was recently announced to be taking over the role of Loco Chanelle in the stage production, a role currently being portrayed by drag superstar Bianca Del Rio until the end of the month.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie film creative team

The original Sheffield Crucible team will return for the big-screen adaptation of Jamie, including writers Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom McRae and director Jonathan Butterell. It will feature Chris Ross as director of photography, hair and make-up by the BAFTA Award-winning Nadia Stacey (The Favourite), production design by Janey Levick, and costume design by Guy Speranza.

The film is produced by Arnon Milchan of New Regency and Peter Carlton and Mark Herbert for Warp Films. It will be executive produced by Michael Schaefer and Yariv Milchan of New Regency and Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek of Film4, who helped in the development process alongside Warp Films. The film will be distributed worldwide by 20th Century Fox.

The Story of Jamie The Musical: From the Sheffield Crucible to London's Apollo Theatre

Stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie was inspired by the original BBC documentary entitled Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. The hit production received its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before being acquired by Nimax Theatres and transferring to the West End's Apollo Theatre in 2017.

In addition to receiving a fleet of five-star reviews and overwhelming praise, Jamie has also been nominated for 5 Olivier Awards and won both the WhatsOnStage and UK Theatre Award for Best New Musical along with 2018 WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Actor in a Musical (John McCrea) and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Lucie Shorthouse).

