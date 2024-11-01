Meet the cast of Cabaret

Cabaret, the iconic musical set in 1930s Berlin, transports audiences to the Kit Kat Klub, where decadence and drama intertwine amid a world on the brink of change. Known for its unforgettable score by Kander and Ebb—including hits like "Willkommen" and "Maybe This Time"—the show follows the story of Sally Bowles, a free-spirited club singer, and her entanglement with American writer Cliff Bradshaw, set against the looming rise of the Nazi regime. The current revival of Cabaret has been captivating audiences since 2021, thanks in part to its bold storytelling, dark allure, and celebrity stars. Find out who the current A-list cast are below!

Who plays the Emcee in Cabaret?

Adam Gillen takes on the role of the nocturnal narrator. His previous credits include Killer Joe, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oliviers, and the National Theatre’s Amadeus. He was also a fan favourite on Channel 4’s Benidorm, playing lovable loser, Liam.

Who plays Sally Bowles in Cabaret?

Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford plays British cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Her previous credits include Netflix’s smash-hit Thirteen Reasons Why, and the star studded whodunnit, Knives Out. Cabaret marks the Australian's stage debut