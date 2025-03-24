Menu
    Burlesque the Musical transfers to the Savoy Theatre

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Alice, welcome to W̶o̶n̶d̶e̶r̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ the West End. Burlesque the Musical, adapted from the award-winning film, is set to dazzle London's Savoy Theatre this year. After a triumphant debut in Manchester, this sensational production is ready to bring its unique blend of glamour, music, and storytelling to the heart of London's theatre district - playing from 10 July until 6 September 2025.

    Burlesque The Musical is the brainchild of writer and director Steven Antin, who also penned the original 2010 film. The stage adaptation boasts additional material by Kate Wetherhead and features an electrifying score with contributions from musical powerhouses such as Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall, and Jess Foley.

    The film garnered critical acclaim, earning three Golden Globe nominations in 2011, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It clinched the award for Best Original Song with Diane Warren's "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," performed by the legendary Cher.

    Christina Aguilera, who made her acting debut in the film, co-wrote and performed the song "Bound to You," which also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

    Beyond her cinematic endeavors, Aguilera's illustrious music career includes five Grammy Awards - at 19 she was one of the youngest ever winners of the Best New Artist award. She has been named Female Artist of the Year by Billboard Music Awards, and has had 5 number #1 singles. 

    The Manchester run of Burlesque The Musical was met with rave reviews, with critics lauding it as "a dazzling triumph" and "sensational." Audiences were captivated by its high-energy performances, stunning costumes, and the timeless story of ambition and self-discovery.

    As the production makes its way to the Savoy Theatre, London audiences can anticipate an immersive theatrical experience that pays homage to the spirit of burlesque. The show's creative team has meticulously crafted a spectacle that celebrates the art form's rich history while infusing it with contemporary flair.

    Don't miss the chance to be part of the magic as Burlesque The Musical takes center stage in London's West End. Book your tickets when they become available next week.

