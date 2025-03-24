Burlesque the Musical transfers to the Savoy Theatre

Alice, welcome to W̶o̶n̶d̶e̶r̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ the West End. Burlesque the Musical, adapted from the award-winning film, is set to dazzle London's Savoy Theatre this year. After a triumphant debut in Manchester, this sensational production is ready to bring its unique blend of glamour, music, and storytelling to the heart of London's theatre district - playing from 10 July until 6 September 2025.

Burlesque The Musical is the brainchild of writer and director Steven Antin, who also penned the original 2010 film. The stage adaptation boasts additional material by Kate Wetherhead and features an electrifying score with contributions from musical powerhouses such as Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall, and Jess Foley.

The film garnered critical acclaim, earning three Golden Globe nominations in 2011, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It clinched the award for Best Original Song with Diane Warren's "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," performed by the legendary Cher.

Christina Aguilera, who made her acting debut in the film, co-wrote and performed the song "Bound to You," which also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.