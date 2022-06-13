Brits win at the 2022 Tony Awards Jun 13, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It was a special night in theatre last night as the 75th annual Tony Awards took place. It was an extra special night for British theatre who were celebrated at the prestigious theatre event. Amongst the dazzling winners were Six, The Lehman Trilogy and Company. Read below for a roundup of this year’s winners.

British Tony Award 2022 winners

The Brits shone on Broadway last night! London’s beloved Six the Musical won two Tony Awards at yesterday’s celebrations, Company (originated in the West End) won a triumphant five awards and The Lehman Trilogy reaped in the awards for plays, also winning five Tonys!

75th Tony Award winners roundup

A Strange Loop won ‘Best New Musical’ (making Jennifer Hudson a newfound EGOT member).

The Lehman Trilogy won ‘Best Play’.

A Strange Loop won ‘Best Book of a Musical’.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six) won ‘Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre’.

Take Me Out won ‘Best Revival of a Play’.

Company won ‘Best Revival of a Musical’.

Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy) won ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play’.

Deidre O’Connell (Dana H) won ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play’.

Myles Frost (MJ) won ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical’.

Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square) won ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical’.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out) won ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play’.

Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew) won ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play’.

Matt Doyle (Company) won ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical’.

Patti LuPone (Company) won ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical’.

Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy) won ‘Best Scenic Design of a Play’.

Bunny Christie (Company) won ‘Best Scenic Design of a Musical’.

Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth) won ‘Best Costume Design of a Play’.

Gabriella Slade (Six) won ‘Best Costume Design of a Musical’.

Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy) won ‘Best Lighting Design of a Play’.

Natasha Katz (MJ) won ‘Best Lighting Design of a Musical’.

Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H) won ‘Best Sound Design of a Play’.

Gareth Owen (MJ) won ‘Best Sound Design of a Musical’.

Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy) won ‘Best Direction of a Play’.

Marianne Elliott (Company) won ‘Best Direction of a Musical’.

Christopher Wheeldon (MJ) won ‘Best Choreography’.

Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country) won ‘Best Orchestrations’.