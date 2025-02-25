Magic and Mischief: Bridge Theatre announces spellbinding 2025 season

The Bridge Theatre has today unveiled its exciting 2025 season, and it’s all about magic, mischief, and the mysteries of the woods. First, Nicholas Hytner’s acclaimed immersive production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream returns, whisking audiences away into a world of enchanted forests and fairy-fueled chaos. Then, just in time for winter, the theatre dives into the darkly whimsical fairy-tale realm of Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical. From the midsummer heat to the chilly December nights, the Bridge Theatre is set to take audiences on an unforgettable journey this year - where magic lurks in the trees and wishes come at a price.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Following the conclusion of the critically acclaimed Richard II (you can read our review here) on May 10, 2025, the Bridge Theatre will revive its highly praised immersive production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This unique rendition transforms the theatre into a dreamlike forest, enveloping the audience in the magical misadventures of four young lovers and a group of amateur actors entangled by the whims of mischievous fairies.

The original 2019 production was lauded for its inventive staging, which saw fairies and queens swing above the 400 standing audience members The upcoming revival boasts a talented cast, including JJ Feild (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Oberon/Theseus and Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) as Titania/Hippolyta. Fielding is no stranger to A Midsummer's Nights Dream, having starred in the critically acclaimed adaptation alongside Sheridan Smith and David Walliams back in 2013. Also starring in the revival are Olivier nominee Emmanuel Akwafo (For Black Boys…) as Bottom, and David Moorst (Killing Eve) who reprises his role as Puck/Philostrate. Previews begin on May 31, 2025, with the run concluding on August 23, 2025.

Critics adored the 2019 production, with The Guardian calling it “an irresistible carnival of anarchy,” while Time Out praised it as “a dream you won’t want to wake up from.” This enchanting staging, brimming with magic and moonlight, is a perfect fit for the long summer evenings in London.