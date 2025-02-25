Menu
    Magic and Mischief: Bridge Theatre announces spellbinding 2025 season

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Bridge Theatre has today unveiled its exciting 2025 season, and it’s all about magic, mischief, and the mysteries of the woods. First, Nicholas Hytner’s acclaimed immersive production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream returns, whisking audiences away into a world of enchanted forests and fairy-fueled chaos. Then, just in time for winter, the theatre dives into the darkly whimsical fairy-tale realm of Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical. From the midsummer heat to the chilly December nights, the Bridge Theatre is set to take audiences on an unforgettable journey this year - where magic lurks in the trees and wishes come at a price.

    A Midsummer Night’s Dream

    Following the conclusion of the critically acclaimed Richard II (you can read our review here) on May 10, 2025, the Bridge Theatre will revive its highly praised immersive production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This unique rendition transforms the theatre into a dreamlike forest, enveloping the audience in the magical misadventures of four young lovers and a group of amateur actors entangled by the whims of mischievous fairies.

    The original 2019 production was lauded for its inventive staging, which saw fairies and queens swing above the 400 standing audience members The upcoming revival boasts a talented cast, including JJ Feild (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Oberon/Theseus and Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) as Titania/Hippolyta. Fielding is no stranger to A Midsummer's Nights Dream, having starred in the critically acclaimed adaptation alongside Sheridan Smith and David Walliams back in 2013. Also starring in the revival are Olivier nominee Emmanuel Akwafo (For Black Boys…) as Bottom, and David Moorst (Killing Eve) who reprises his role as Puck/Philostrate. Previews begin on May 31, 2025, with the run concluding on August 23, 2025.

    Critics adored the 2019 production, with The Guardian calling it “an irresistible carnival of anarchy,” while Time Out praised it as “a dream you won’t want to wake up from.” This enchanting staging, brimming with magic and moonlight, is a perfect fit for the long summer evenings in London.

    Into the Woods

    As summer’s spell fades, the Bridge Theatre shifts from one magical forest to another, bringing Into the Woods to life for the winter season. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s masterpiece interweaves classic fairy tales—Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk—into a rich and darkly comic story that explores the consequences of wishes coming true.

    Directed by Jordan Fein and designed by Tony Award-winner Tom Scutt, this major new staging promises a fresh and captivating take on the beloved musical. Into the Woods begins previews on December 2, 2025, and runs for 20 weeks, concluding on April 18, 2026.

    A Theatrical Year of Magic and Mischief

    With both productions rooted in enchanted forests, unpredictable magic, and the pursuit of dreams (or nightmares), the Bridge Theatre’s 2025 season offers a beautifully bookended experience. The immersive, mischievous chaos of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is the perfect way to celebrate the warmth and freedom of summer, while the layered, thought-provoking Into the Woods provides a more reflective and poignant winter offering, reminding us that every wish comes with a cost.

    Whether you’re stepping into Shakespeare’s fairy realm or Sondheim’s tangled web of fate, one thing is certain—at the Bridge Theatre in 2025, the woods are alive with wonder.

    Book tickets on London Theatre Direct when they become available.

