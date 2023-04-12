Ben Elton will lead London cast of We Will Rock You Apr 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Gather round, champions! The 27-strong full cast of We Will Rock You has finally been announced. For the first time, writer and director of the smash hit musical Ben Elton will be starring in the show as The Rebel Leader (the role formerly known as Pop). We Will Rock You opens this June at the London Coliseum, so book your tickets today.

The full company for the beloved Queen musical has been announced. The musical's writer and director Ben Elton will be the Rebel Leader. X-Factor winner and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards (Chicago, Sister Act) will reprise her role as Killer Queen. The pair will be joined by West End favourite Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked, Cinderella) as Khashoggi. Ian McIntosh and Elena Skye return to their roles from the UK tour as Galileo and Scaramouche. Christine Allado (Hamilton, In the Heights, The Prince of Egypt) will play Meat alongside Adrian Hansel (Carmen, Carousel, Porgy and Bess) as Brit.

Karen Walker and Isaac Edwards are swings and DanceCaptain and Assistant Dance Captain, respectively. Further swings are Ellis Linford-Pill and Esme Bacalla-Hayes. Jenny O'Leary is a member of the ensemble and the Alternate Killer Queen. The cast is completed by ensemble members Glenn Adamson, Laura Ava-Scott, Liam Buckland, David Burilin, Victoria Collins, Leanne Garretty, Lucy Glover, Ryesha Higgs, Shak Mancel James, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Jarryd Nurden, Sam Robinson, Madison Swan, and Rebecca Wickes.



About We Will Rock You the musical

More than 20 years on from its beginnings, the beloved rock musical is coming back home! Playing at the West End's London Coliseum from 2 June, this worldwide smash hit from Queen and Ben Elton will run for 12 weeks only. Come with us to the future of a place people once called Earth. Globalisation is complete, everyone is exactly the same. They all watch the same movies, wear the same clothes, and think the same thoughts. The world is a safe, happy Ga Ga place! Musical instruments are banned, but no matter, the Company Computers generate music now and all the kids download it. But resistance is growing and it's becoming clear that a hero is needed. Is the one who calls himself Galileo that man? And can he help them break free? Featuring 24 of Queen’s best-loved hits, including We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and Don’t Stop Me Now, We Will Rock You is guaranteed to blow your mind.

