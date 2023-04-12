Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ben Elton will lead London cast of We Will Rock You

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    Gather round, champions! The 27-strong full cast of We Will Rock You has finally been announced. For the first time, writer and director of the smash hit musical Ben Elton will be starring in the show as The Rebel Leader (the role formerly known as Pop). We Will Rock You opens this June at the London Coliseum, so book your tickets today.

    Ben Elton will lead London cast of We Will Rock You
    Ben Elton will lead London cast of We Will Rock You

    The cast of We Will Rock You London Coliseum

    The full company for the beloved Queen musical has been announced. The musical's writer and director Ben Elton will be the Rebel Leader. X-Factor winner and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards (Chicago, Sister Act) will reprise her role as Killer Queen. The pair will be joined by West End favourite Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatWickedCinderella) as Khashoggi. Ian McIntosh and Elena Skye return to their roles from the UK tour as Galileo and Scaramouche. Christine Allado (HamiltonIn the HeightsThe Prince of Egypt) will play Meat alongside Adrian Hansel (CarmenCarouselPorgy and Bess) as Brit.

    Karen Walker and Isaac Edwards are swings and DanceCaptain and Assistant Dance Captain, respectively. Further swings are Ellis Linford-Pill and Esme Bacalla-Hayes. Jenny O'Leary is a member of the ensemble and the Alternate Killer Queen. The cast is completed by ensemble members Glenn Adamson, Laura Ava-Scott, Liam Buckland, David Burilin, Victoria Collins, Leanne Garretty, Lucy Glover, Ryesha Higgs, Shak Mancel James, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Jarryd Nurden, Sam Robinson,  Madison Swan, and Rebecca Wickes.


    About We Will Rock You the musical

    More than 20 years on from its beginnings, the beloved rock musical is coming back home! Playing at the West End's London Coliseum from 2 June, this worldwide smash hit from Queen and Ben Elton will run for 12 weeks only. Come with us to the future of a place people once called Earth. Globalisation is complete, everyone is exactly the same. They all watch the same movies, wear the same clothes, and think the same thoughts. The world is a safe, happy Ga Ga place! Musical instruments are banned, but no matter, the Company Computers generate music now and all the kids download it. But resistance is growing and it's becoming clear that a hero is needed. Is the one who calls himself Galileo that man? And can he help them break free? Featuring 24 of Queen’s best-loved hits, including We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and Don’t Stop Me Now, We Will Rock You is guaranteed to blow your mind.

    Book We Will Rock You tickets now!

    Don't miss your chance to see writer, director and comedian Ben Elton alongside West End favourites Lee Mead and Brenda Edwards.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Text: Winner of Every Best Musical Award on Broadway, A Strange Loop. Barbican. The Pultizer Winning Broadway Musical One Time London Season, 17 June - 9 September. Image: A man in the centre of the image, his silhoutte, with an orange glow like he is infront of the sun. The background is royal blue, with various figures of people in striking poses surrounding him. The text is in yellow, contrasting with the royal blue of the image.

    Celebrity producers announced for A Strange Loop

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    A Strange Loop is making its way to London's Barbican Theatre for a limited 12-week season and it's brin... Read more

    Pygmalion is coming to London’s Old Vic Theatre

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Pygmalion has been captivating audiences for over a century and is a show that should definitely be on your radar! Wr... Read more

    5 Stars TEXT: "A Showstopper" WhatsonStage Disney Newsies, The Award Winning Musical. Image: A cast member of Newsies jumping with a scroll in their hand.

    NEWSIES announces new cast

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Brimming with heartwarming solidarity and catchy show tunes, Disney's NEWSIES is a beloved cult classic... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies