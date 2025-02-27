Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Arts Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    The Arts Theatre is the West End’s smallest commercial receiving house seating 353. Opening in 1927, initially as a members-only club, for the performance of experimental and controversial unlicensed plays which mean that it avoided any censorship that had been put in place by the Lord Chamberlain’s office. Ronnie Barker famously made his West End debut at the theatre in a production of Mourning Becomes Electra in 1955 as well as the theatre being the first to premiere Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in the same year. 

    What are the best seats at the Arts Theatre? 

    Set over two levels, Stalls and Circle, the Arts Theatre has a capacity of 353 seats with comfortable seats and good overall sightlines of the stage. In the Stalls there are slight sight restrictions from the end of Row J which is affected by behind pillars and Rows M and N which are affected by the overhang of the Circle. On the whole though the stalls offers an intimate, close view of all the on stage action. 

    The Circle is spread over 6 rows and has 2 slip rows. Because of the size of the auditorium, no seat feels too far from the stage and the rows in this section fan out in a horseshoe shape overlooking the stalls. The Circle slips are benches rather than seats and can be less comfortable for longer shows, the view is also classed as restricted, but this is reflected in the price of the tickets for this area. 

    The Arts Theatre seating plan

    Arts Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

     

    How many seats are at the Arts Theatre? 

    There are 353 seats across the two floors of the Arts Theatre auditorium making it the smallest commercial receiving theatre in London. You could fit the Arts Theatre seating into the London Colosseum (the largest of London theatres) nearly seven times! 

    Are there accessible seats at the Arts Theatre? 

    There is step free access to the Arts Theatre from the entrance on Great Newport Street and the Box Office is on street level. There are 5 steps from the Box Office to the Circle, 18 steps from the Box Office to the stalls and 11 steps from the back row to the front row of the Circle. There are no steps in the stalls as such due to its sloped floor. Wheelchair and companion spaces are located in the Circle Row F.   

    What shows are on at the Arts Theatre? 

    From comedy to music, the Arts Theatre is surely the most intimate audience experience that you could experience in the West End. Currently home to the amazing The Choir Of Man – a night at your local like you have never had before where chart topping tunes are reinvented providing a heart-warming night out for all. 

    James Wareham
    By James Wareham

    Related news

    Inside Hackney Town Hall

    Where are the best seats at Hackney Town Hall?

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Hackney Town Hall is one of London’s finest examples of civic art deco design nearby to London Fields and Hackn... Read more

    Inside Duke of York

    Duke of York’s Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    First opening as the Trafalgar Square Theatre in 1892, the Duke of York’s Theatre came into existence in 1895 t... Read more

    Inside Charing Cross Theatre

    Charing Cross Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    There has been a theatre under Charing Cross Station dating back to 1864. Having been known by several names througho... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies