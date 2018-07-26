Another wave of casting announced for Pinter at the Pinter Jul 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The Pinter Pauses are coming soon! The upcoming, highly anticipated Harold Pinter Season, dubbed the Pinter at the Pinter, has just announced further casting following a previous mass casting announcement made just a month ago. This ambitious new season is proving to be bigger and better with every new addition to the cast.

Pictured: New cast members announced for Pinter at the Pinter

Joining the cast of One for the Road / The New World Order / Mountain Language / Ashes to Ashes are Sir Antony Sher and Kate O’Flynn. Antony Sher is best known for joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982 and appearing in a number of award-winning plays, including the 1985 productions Richard III and Torch Song Trilogy for which he won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor. He won an Oliver Award for Best Actor once again in 1997 for his role in Stanley. Kate O’Flynn is known for starring in National Theatre productions of Port and A Taste of Honey.

Joining the cast of The Lover / The Collection are Hayley Squires and Russell Tovey. Squires is best known for appearing in the Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake. Her stage credits include the role of Mae in the 2017 production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Apollo Theatre and the role of Haley Stray in The Pitchfork Disney. Tovey is a highly prolific stage actor who has appeared in The Sea (2008) at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, A Miracle (2009) at the Royal Court Theatre, Sex With A Stranger (2012) at Trafalgar Studios, A View from the Bridge (2015) at the Lyceum Theatre, and, most recently, Angels in America (2017) at the Royal National Theatre.

Joining the cast of Night School is Jessica Barden, who is best known for appearing on the British dark comedy miniseries The End of the F***ing World.

Joining the cast of The Room / Family Voices / Victoria Station is relative newcomer Luke Thallon, a trained actor at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama who won the 2017 Michael Bryant Award presented by the National Theatre and the 2016 Laurence Olivier Bursary Prize presented by the Society of London Theatre. He was also nominated for the Evening Standard Emerging Talent Award for Albion, Almeida Theatre. The award-winning actor has played in various Guildhall productions, including As You Like It, Joseph, and Great Expectations and is a rising star to look out for.

Jamie Lloyd's Pinter at the Pinter, co-organised by the late Pinter's wife, Lady Antonia Fraser, opens on Thursday, 6 September 2018 and will run until Saturday, 23 February 2019. For more information on Pinter at the Pinter and which plays will be running, click here.

