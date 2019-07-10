Amelie The Musical transfers to London's West End for a limited run at The Other Palace

Audrey Brisson is the curious Amélie Poulain. Photo by Pamela Raith from the UK tour of Amélie The Musical.

Amélie The Musical to transfer to the West End's Other Palace this Christmas

Smash-hit musical Amélie has got that je ne sais quoi and the West End knows it. LW Theatres officially announces today that after it bids adieu to its nationwide tour across the UK, Amélie The Musical will head to The Other Palace on 29 November 2019 just in time for the holidays. The new London production, which comes after a sell-out premiere at the Newbury Watermill, will run at London's Other Palace through the New Year until 1 February 2020.

What is Amélie The Musical about?

Based on the five-time Oscar®-nominated film written by Guillaume Laurant and directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien Resurrection, The City of Lost Children), which raked in $174.2 million in worldwide box office receipts on just a $10 million budget, the story follows Amélie Poulain, an eccentric jeune femme​ who seems like a quiet girl on the outside but lives a loud life on the inside.

An altruist on the down low, she secretly performs wonderful acts of generosity that make the people all around her happy and brighten up their days. But when love comes knocking on Amélie's door, she realises that if she wants to find her own state of happiness, she must be willing to risk it all and say what's on her mind and deep within her heart. Even though times are tough for believers, Amélie is someone worth counting on...

Amélie The Musical West End cast

The West End cast of Amélie will see actors from the tour reprise their roles. The Amélie musical stars French-Canadian actress Audrey Brisson in the titular role of Amélie Poulain alongside Caolan McCarthy (The Plough and the Stars) as Hippolito/Elton John, Charley Magalit (The Cat in the Hat) as Cecile, Chris Jared (946: the Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips) as Raymond, Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard) as Nino, Emma Jane Morgan (Sweet Charity) as Delphine, Faoileann Cunningham (Mary Stuart) as Georgette/Sylvie, Jez Unwin (Once) as Raphael/Bretodeau, Johnson Willis (Harold and Maude) as Collignon/Dufayel, Josh Sneesby (The Hypocrite) as Blind Beggar, Kate Robson-Stuart (Crazy for You) as Suzanne, Nuwan Hugh Perera (Side Show) as Jean-Yves Oliver Grant (War Horse) as Lucien/Mysterious Man/Gnome, Rachel Dawson (The Jungle Book) as Amandine/Philomene, Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Sister Act) as Joseph/Fluffy, and Sophie Crawford (War Horse) as Gina.

Amélie The Musical creatives

The stage musical adaptation of Amélie is directed by Michael Fentiman and features a book by Craig Lucas, music by Hem’s Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé, design by Madeleine Girling, musical supervision and arrangements by Barnaby Race, movement direction by Tom Jackson Greaves, lighting design by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Tom Marshall, associate direction by James Ball, musical direction by George Francis, puppetry by Dik Downey, and set design by Rocketry Scenery.

Tickets for the West End premiere of Amélie The Musical on sale soon!

It blew the audience out of the water at the Watermill in Newbury and now the sell-out touring production of Amélie is set to take the West End by storm with its highly-anticipated residency at London's Other Palace this Christmas. You don't want to miss this charming musical about a selfless young French woman finding her own happiness. Be sure to book your tickets for Amélie The Musical as soon as they go on sale to secure the best seats at The Other Palace at the best prices!

