5 must-see shows this Christmas 2018 Dec 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Whether you’re hoping to escape the Christmas shopping madness or just looking for a place to keep warm, let London theatre be the answer! With Christmas just days away, it’s still not too late to get your hands on some last-minute West End Christmas tickets, with some starting as low as £18! Have a look at our list below on the top 5 must-see shows this Christmas with tickets still available!

Nativity! The Musical (tickets starting at £35 for select shows)

Starring Danny Dyer and 2018 Love Island winner Dani Dyer, father and daughter both in real life and in Nativity!, this stupendous Christmas musical is among the most sought-after shows of the season! Follow the fame-hungry teacher, Mr. Maddens (Scott Garnham), as he is put in charge of the school nativity play. After inviting a big-name Hollywood Producer (Danny Dyer), the pressure is on for the children of St Bernadette’s School to show him what they got. Hurry and book now! Eventim Apollo Nativity! tickets are selling out fast!

Peppa Pig’s Adventure (tickets starting at £18 for select shows)

Peppa Pig is one of the hottest West End shows on this Christmas and tickets to the Christmas Eve matinee performance are still available but selling out fast! While you’re out doing your last-minute shopping, you can certainly drop by at the Theatre Royal Haymarket – the show is only an hour long! Treat your children to this 11 am matinee and start their Christmas holiday off right with Peppa Pig’s Adventure! Hurry and act fast! Tickets to other performances still available as well!

Awful Auntie (tickets starting at £20 with Christmas Eve tickets from £30)

David Walliams, one of the UK’s best-selling children’s authors of all time, is back in the West End with an adaptation of his popular book, Awful Auntie. His latest West End show, Gangsta Granny, which ran at the Harold Pinter Theatre, blew London audiences out of the water. If you hurry and book now, you can save up to 27% on tickets for select performances this Christmas (14 December and 18–21 December)! There are plenty of seats at the Bloomsbury Theatre with your name on it!

A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (tickets as low as £36 for select shows)

Tickets to The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol are nearly sold out over Christmas, but there are more than enough seats left in January! Adapted for the stage by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Jack Thorne, it’s no secret that this is one of the West End’s top-selling renditions of A Christmas Carol!

Operation Ouch! (tickets starting at £19 for select shows)

Your favourite twin doctors, Chris and Xand van Tulleken, bring their television series to the West End's Apollo Theatre stage in their first-ever live UK performance! Treat yourself to this hilarious and shocking yet informative show where the van Tulleken brothers show all the crazy things your body can do! How on earth are bugs good for you? What happens when you digest food? Can germs actually be a good thing? Find the answers to all this and more in this family-friendly London theatre production. Operation Ouch! Closes on 6 January with tickets starting as low as £19!

Rumpelstiltskin (tickets starting at just £24)

Call it the fairy-tale that has yet to be made into a Disney film, Rumpelstiltskin is the perfect family outing for the holidays! Many good seats are still available at the Queen Elizabeth Hall!

Horrible Christmas (tickets starting at £30)

Discover the history of Christmas at the newly renovated Alexandra Palace Theatre! Act fast and get the last tickets available!

