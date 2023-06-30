5 facts about Aspects of Love that’ll sweep you off your feet Jun 30, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas A talented actress, her devoted admirer, a sculptress and a high-end art dealer, nothing says irresistible whirlwind romance like Aspects of Love, a love story for the ages, one that caught the eye of the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber back in 1979. Love continues to evolve, but one thing remains – we’ll do anything for it. In Aspects of Love, a diverse range of personalities come face to face and are entangled in a web of desire, secrecy, and risk…as love's various and forbidden forms reveal themselves. Get ready to be swept off your feet as we unravel five facts about this remarkable musical!

5 facts about Aspects of Love that’ll sweep you off your feet

1. Roger Moore made a last-minute exit

Shaken, not stir- wrong show, but a true fact nonetheless! British icon Sir Roger Moore was originally slated to star as George Dillingham (a rather successful and charming English artist) in the original production of Aspects of Love. In a twist of fate, just two weeks before the opening night, Mr Moore waved goodbye to the production, making a significant shakeup in the cast…to be a fly on the wall in that conversation!

Later, the role was offered to Kevin Colson, who would also go on to star alongside Judi Dench in Cabaret.

This turn of events took backstage by storm, adding a certain air of anticipation to the show and a healthy amount of intrigue. Unfortunately, in the end, to have witnessed Bond swapping his gun and tux for an apron and brush would have been worth more than any amount of backstage gossip.

2. It transformed Michael Ball's career

Few stars have seen a breakout on the level of Michael Ball. Once he portrayed the character Alex Dillingham in Aspects of Love, Ball found himself propelled to stardom, with his performance bagging him masses of critical acclaim and establishing him as a leading West End figure. The success of Aspects of Love opened doors many doors for him, and a host of future leading roles in musical theatre.

This is significantly down to the success of ‘Love Changes Everything’, which became Ball's Signature Song, and was the first single released from the musical. The heart-warming ballad struck a chord with audiences, peaking at #2 on the UK singles chart and enjoying an astonishing 15-week run. The song's universal message was resonant and helped to capture the power of love in all its forms.

3. It originated from a book

Before it was a play of twisted affairs penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Aspects of Love began as a novel, written by none other than David Garnett. Inspired by Garnett's story, Webber recognised its potential as a stage production and later went on to collaborate with lyricists Don Black and Charles Hart.

4. It rose from the ashes (many times)

Like a phoenix, Aspects of Love emerged triumphant time and time again, despite initial setbacks. What was originally conceived as a film in 1979, the project faced numerous hurdles before finally becoming a stage production. Even on Broadway, the musical initially struggled with negative reviews and a premature closure, resulting in the loss of the entire $8 million investment. However, the story didn't end there. Against all odds, Aspects of Love went on to win a Tony Award, solidifying an honourable place in theatre history.

5. It’s been all around the world

Love knows no boundaries and neither does Aspects of Love! It has taken the world by storm, spreading its charm across countries like Australia, Germany, Canada, and the US of A. It first graced the stage in London's glittering West End in 1989 and later crossed the pond, landing on the prestigious Broadway stage in 1990. Following that, its American debut brought the magic of the show to a whole new audience, and the rest is sweet history.

Aspects of Love tickets are available now!

To its journey from page to stage, the musical that launched the career of Michael Ball continues to show the complexities of love and the lengths we will go to for connection. With enchanting melodies by the masterful Andrew Lloyd Webber, this musical will make you fall in love over and over again!