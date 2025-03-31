Who will be presenting the 2025 Olivier Awards, and where can I watch it?

London's theatre scene is abuzz as the Olivier Awards 2025 approach, set to dazzle audiences at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, 6 April. This annual celebration honours the crème de la crème of London's theatre, promising an evening filled with glamour, emotion, and, undoubtedly, a few surprises.

A Dynamic Duo Takes Centre Stage

This year, the ceremony will be hosted by two luminaries of the stage: Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.

Knight, Britain's Queen of Soul, boasts a remarkable career spanning nine studio albums and numerous accolades. Theatre enthusiasts will recognize her from standout performances in Memphis The Musical, The Drifters Girl, and her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia.

Porter, an American powerhouse, is just an Oscar shy of the coveted EGOT status. Renowned for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Pray Tell in Pose and his Tony-winning performance as Lola in Kinky Boots, Porter is currently captivating West End audiences in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

A Night of Stellar Performances

The event will feature performances from Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival nominees, which includes; The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, MJ the Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Oliver! and Starlight Express.

While the full lineup remains under wraps, attendees can anticipate electrifying performances from some of the year's most acclaimed productions. Given its impressive 13 nominations, Fiddler on the Roof is a likely contender to grace the stage.