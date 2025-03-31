Menu
    Who will be presenting the 2025 Olivier Awards, and where can I watch it?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    London's theatre scene is abuzz as the Olivier Awards 2025 approach, set to dazzle audiences at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, 6 April. This annual celebration honours the crème de la crème of London's theatre, promising an evening filled with glamour, emotion, and, undoubtedly, a few surprises.

    A Dynamic Duo Takes Centre Stage

    This year, the ceremony will be hosted by two luminaries of the stage: Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.

    Knight, Britain's Queen of Soul, boasts a remarkable career spanning nine studio albums and numerous accolades. Theatre enthusiasts will recognize her from standout performances in Memphis The Musical, The Drifters Girl, and her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia.

    Porter, an American powerhouse, is just an Oscar shy of the coveted EGOT status. Renowned for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Pray Tell in Pose and his Tony-winning performance as Lola in Kinky Boots, Porter is currently captivating West End audiences in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

    A Night of Stellar Performances

    The event will feature performances from Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival nominees, which includes; The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, MJ the Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Oliver! and Starlight Express.

    While the full lineup remains under wraps, attendees can anticipate electrifying performances from some of the year's most acclaimed productions. Given its impressive 13 nominations, Fiddler on the Roof is a likely contender to grace the stage.

    Nominees and Notable Contenders

    Leading the nominations is Fiddler on the Roof, tying the record set by Hamilton in 2018 with 13 nods.

    Actress Romola Garai has achieved a rare feat, securing two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for her roles in The Years and Giant.

    Double Oscar winner, Adrien Brody made a splash in the West End, earning a nomination for his debut performance, while the ever-versatile Imelda Staunton - who will star in Mrs Warren’s Profession with real-life daughter Bessie Carter later this year - celebrates her 14th Olivier nomination.

    Honouring a Theatrical Visionary

    The evening will also pay tribute to Rufus Norris, the outgoing Director of the National Theatre, who will receive a Special Award for his outstanding contributions to the industry. Over his decade-long tenure, Norris has championed new works and expanded the theatre's global reach, impacting millions.

    Tune In and Join the Celebration

    For those unable to attend in person, highlights of the Olivier Awards 2025 will be broadcast on ITV1 and STV at 10.15 pm on 6 April. For those trying to cut down on screen time, Magic Radio will also broadcast highlights the same evening; with build-ups commencing from 8 pm and highlights from 9 pm.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

