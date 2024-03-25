2024 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards winners announced Mar 25, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Andrew Scott has been named best actor (or should that be actors) at the Critics’ Circle theatre awards. The Fleabag and Sherlock star took on all eight roles in the one-man adaptation of Chekhov’s Vanya late last year. The stunning solo performance was recently broadcast nationwide as part of National Theatre Live, and has scored a perfect 100% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier this year Scott took home the Best Actor award at the Critics’ Circle film awards for his performance in the haunting and heartbreaking All of Us Strangers. It’s the first time both Critics Choice awards have been won by the same actor in the same year.

Following her 2018 win for Antony and Cleopatra, Sophie Okonedo took home her second Critics Choice award, this time in the Best Actress category for her breathtaking performance in Medea. The psychologically subtle and subversive production was the first long running show to play at the newly opened @sohoplace and was met with critical acclaim.

David Tennant took the crown for best Shakespearean Performance for his portrayal of the troubled prince, MacBeth. This is the second time Tennant has won the Best Shakespearean Performance award. His first win took place 15 years ago for his tearjerking performance in Hamlet.

Rupert Goold took home best director for Dear England. The striking show, which follows the England team’s transformation under the guidance of everyone’s favourite waistcoat wearing manager, Gareth Southgate, transferred to the West End after a sold-out run at the National Theatre, and has recently been commissioned for a BBC series.

Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibin and Marcelo Dos Santos share the Most Promising Playwright award for Sleepova and Backstairs Billy respectively. The Most Promising Newcomer award also had joint winners, with Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal and Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, both taking home the prize(s). Amazingly, McCartney’s turn as Henry Creel marks the actors first time in a West End theatre. Ever.

Read on for a full list of Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards winners

Best Actor: Andrew Scott (Vanya)

Best Actress: Sophie Okonedo (Medea)

Best Shakespearean Performance: David Tennant (Macbeth)

Best Musical: Guys and Dolls

Best New Play: The Motive and the Cue, by Jack Thorne

Most Promising Newcomer(s): Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal) and Louis McCartney (Stranger Things)

Most Promising Playwright(s): Marcelo Dos Santos (Backstairs Billy) and Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Sleepova)

Best Director: Rupert Goold (Dear England)

Best Designer: Miriam Buether with 59 Productions (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)

Empty Space Peter Brook Award for most innovative venue: Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond