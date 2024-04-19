2:22: A Ghost Story to return to the West End Apr 19, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The spooky sensation is coming back from the other side! Danny Robins’ paranormal phenomenon, 2:22: A Ghost Story, is set to haunt the West End once again when it returns to the Gielgud Theatre on 25 April. Tickets are available from next Wednesday, 24 April 2024.

2:22 A Ghost Story has been seen by over 690,000 brave theatregoers, with its current touring production, starring Vera Chok (Hollyoaks) Jay McGuiness (The Wanted), George Rainsford (Casualty) and Fiona Wade (Emmerdale), receiving sold-out runs and critical acclaim. So far, the scary show has been staged in 18 UK cities, in addition to international runs in Los Angeles and Melbourne, and has won three WhatsOnStage awards, including Best New Play.

Having made its debut in 2020, it may not have been the most frightening thing to happen that year, but the chilling production still managed to leave its audience members goose pimpled and terrified. Opening at the Noël Coward Theatre, the original cast comprised of Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, with Allen and Wood both receiving a WhatsOnStage award for their powerful performances.

The show may have moved home multiple times (well you would if it was always haunted, wouldn’t you?) but the one thing that didn’t change was its ability to attract star power. Some of the most notable performers to take on the roles of Jenny, Ben, Sam, and Lauren include Cheryl Cole, Tom Felton and Matt Willis.

Combining elements of horror, suspense, and psychological drama, 2:22: A Ghost Story follows Jenny who believes she is being haunted at 2:22am every morning.

The multi award-winning play features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson and illusions by Chris Fisher. The West End cast will be announced shortly.

Book 2:22: A Ghost Story tickets when they become available

Tickets to the haunted hit will go on sale next Wednesday, 24 April 2024.